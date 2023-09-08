Pak-based Terrorist Rinda’s Three Aides Arrested By Punjab Police

The anti-gangster task force (AGFT) of Punjab police in coordination with central agencies have arrested three absconding shooters and associates of Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda from the Indo-Nepal border and Gurugram. The accused have been identified as Jaskaran Singh, Jugraj Singh and Sukhmanjot Singh. While Jaskaran was nabbed before he could flee to Nepal, the other two were nabbed from Gurugram.

The trio was reportedly handled by gangster Sonu Khatri, a close associate of terrorist Harvinder Rinda.

According to the police, the accused operated on the directions of Rinda. During the arrest the police have also recovered three foreign made pistols from their possession. Following the intelligence-based input the AGTF team tracked their location as they were involved in multiple cases of cross border activities.

Elaborating on the arrests made, AIG, AGTF, Sandeep Goel, said, “All three were working on the directions of Rinda and involved in cross-border drugs and weapons smuggling cases. They allegedly worked as operators, receiving the drugs consignments dropped through drones at villages bordering Pakistan. During the course of investigation, it has come to light that they were planning to execute terror activities in Punjab in the coming days. Further questioning will disclose the chain of their nexus in Punjab and their plans.”

AIG Goel added that Sonu Khatri would convey the directions of Rinda to them. The AIG added that the accused would be produced before the court and police will get their remand for interrogation to get leads regarding the network.

The trio’s name has cropped up in the investigation of a murder case reported in Mohali. Further, their names were also divulged by several drug smugglers arrested from border villages. The police are hoping to get concrete leads regarding the cross-border drugs nexus.