Pakistan Initiates Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation Along LoC In Uri

Pakistan initiated an Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) along the LoC in Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.

Cease Fire Violation (CFV) by Pakistan in Haji peer Sector of Baramulla district started around 10:15 hours today. Pakistan not only targeted Indian posts but also civilian areas in several villages along the Line of Control in Uri sector, sources said, adding Indian troops retaliated the firing and the two sides exchanged heavy artillery.

The exchange of firing is going on for the last 4 hours that has created panic in border villages that include Hatlanga, Silikote, Churuna, etc. Panic has gripped in these border village and people were seen running for their lives.

As per the locals of Churunda village, “the bullets coming from across also landed in their villages." Meanwhile, people (kids and old age people) have taken shelter in underground bunkers.

In 2003, both India and Pakistan had agreed to maintain peace and harmony along the border, but violations increased manifold after bilateral relations plummeted in 2016. An army officer who wished not to be named said that ceasefire violations are coming from Pakistan because by doing so, its Army provides covering fire to the terrorists so that they can sneak into the Indian side of the Line of Control.

He said, “This year too there have been several ceasefire violations by Pakistani Army to support the infiltrating militant groups,”, but added “such designs have been frustrated as our befitting response to ceasefire violations has always been rapid and punitive,”

Pertinently the increase in ceasefire violations has killed hundreds and often force thousands of villagers living along the border belt to flee their villages. In fact, the border exchange of fire has also impacted LoC trade that was started by both the countries in 2008.

Read: Pak Violates Ceasefire Along Loc And IB J-K

Read: J&K: Security Forces Eliminate 5 Terrorists; Pak Violates Ceasefire In 4 Areas On June 7