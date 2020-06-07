J&K: Security Forces Eliminate 5 Terrorists; Pak Violates Ceasefire In 4 Areas On June 7

On the day security forces eliminated five terrorists in an anti-terrorism operation in South Kashmir, Pakistan violated ceasefire at three different places across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier this morning, Pakistan army violated ceasefire along the line of control in the Shahpur Kerni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district, the fire was retaliated by the Indian Army.

Later in the day, Pakistan violated ceasefire first in the Uri sector of Baramulla district, followed by the ceasefire violation in the Keran sector of Kupwara district, the army retaliated heavily to Pakistan ceasefire violation.

Meanwhile in Rebon area of South Kashmir's Shopian district security forces gunned down five dreaded terrorists.

"On credible police inputs the operation was launched early this morning by Shopian Police along with the Local Army and the CAPF unit. Five terrorists were killed in the encounter that has been closed now, " Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh told Republic World.

The army said that it was a clean operation in which "good drill" was followed which resulted in Zero collateral damage.

"Joint operation launched in the early hours today on the Jammu and Kashmir police inputs. Cordon laid and contact established. Firefight ensued. Five terrorists eliminated. Good drills ensured no collateral damages", Col Rajesh Kalia Army spokesman told Republic world.

Meanwhile, Pakistan violated ceasefire in at least four different sectors across three districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Pakistan army violated ceasefire along the line of control first in the Shahpur Kerni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district. Then they violated the ceasefire in the Uri sector of Baramulla district and then Keran sector of Kupwara district. The Indian Army retaliated to the ceasefire violation effectively" a senior army officer said.

He said that with the dwindling number of terrorists in the Kashmir valley, Pakistan wants to push in terrorists in the valley in the garb of ceasfire violation.

"What else could explain the fact that on the day when we eliminated five terrorists, Pakistan violated the ceasefire violation at four different places, it shows their frustration that they want to push in terrorists into the Indian side, but we are foiling their nefarious designs" the officer said.

He said that in the past one week, several iniltartion attempts have been foiled in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district and the Nowgam sector of Kupwara district", the officer said.

Image Credits: PTI