Pakistan National Married To Indian Man Booked For Visa Violation; Released On Bail

A Pakistani woman was arrested by Noida police for allegedly trying to enter Noida without any pass. According to the police, Naushin Naaj is originally from Pakistan. She was married to one Mohammed Javed in 2005.

"On Saturday evening we were checking vehicles near Sector 14 flyover. A bus was coming towards Noida from Delhi. She was travelling in it. When asked about her documents but she could not produce anything. She was then detained. Later during the inquiry, it was found that she has been denied travelling out of Delhi as per rules. We then arrested her," said a Noida police official.

The official said that after marrying Javed (an Indian) she came to Delhi in 2007 and since then she has been living in India. But she was allowed to live in Delhi only. On Saturday she was trying to enter Noida without taking any permission from the concerned authorities.

"Thus she has violated visa norms. We have booked her under section 14 of the Visa Act. Her family was duly informed about her arrest," said the police official. She was then released on bail.

READ | BSF Foils Pakistan Bid To Facilitate Terror Infiltration In J&K's Samba

READ | Pakistan Court Sends Three Aides Of 26/11 Mastermind Hafiz Saeed To 5-year Jail Term

(Image credits: PTI)