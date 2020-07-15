Palghar Mob Lynching: Sessions Court Rejects Bail Plea Of 25 Accused In The Case

A sessions court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of 25 accused persons in the Palghar mob lynching case. The accused had applied for bail on technical grounds which has been rejected by the Palghar district court. Special Public Prosecutor Satish Maneshinde submitted that there are multiple evidences against the accused and opposed bail.

As many as 156 people have been arrested in connection with the case. The Palghar mob lynching case in which two priests were killed is being investigated by the Maharashtra CID while several petitions are pending before the Supreme Court demanding an investigation by a central agency. It has been alleged that police officials present at the site were just 'spectators' as the mob continued to attack the three men who lost their lives.

Palghar mob lynching incident

On April 16, three men were lynched to death by a mob of 200 people in Gadchinchle in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The three men reportedly from Nashik were travelling in a car when a group of men stopped them. A police vehicle from the Kasa police station was also attacked.

The deceased men were identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri and Nilesh Telwade. The mob reportedly pelted stones at the victims' car, before all three men were pulled out of the car and beaten with sticks and rods. Kasa police have arrested 110 villagers and cases have been registered under multiple sections of IPC.

