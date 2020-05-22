Palghar Mob Lynching: Maharashtra Govt Submits Report To Bombay HC, Next Hearing On June 5

The Bombay High Court has adjourned the hearing on a petition seeking CBI investigation in the Palghar mob lynching case for two weeks. The Maharashtra government submitted two reports in sealed envelopes as sought by the court in the previous hearing. The Bombay HC considered that a similar matter is pending before the Supreme Court and adjourned the next hearing to June 5.

The PIL filed by Alakh Alok Srivastava on April 21, demands a CBI probe or constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter in the April 16 mob lynching incident which claimed three lives. Apart from this, the PIL also demands that the trial of the case, upon completion of the investigation, to be conducted in a Fast Track Court and registration of FIR against concerned policemen in the case.

It has been alleged that police officials present at the site were just 'spectators' as the mob continued to attack the three men who lost their lives. Furthermore, the PIL has requested the High Court to direct the state government to disburse a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the kin of driver Nilesh Telgane who lost his life in the attack.

Palghar mob lynching incident

On April 16, three men were lynched to death by a mob of 200 people in Gadchinchle in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The three men reportedly from Nashik were travelling in a car when a group of men stopped them. A police vehicle from the Kasa police station was also attacked.

The deceased men were identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri and Nilesh Telwade. The mob reportedly pelted stones at the victims' car, before all three men were pulled out of the car and beaten with sticks and rods. Kasa police have arrested 110 villagers and cases have been registered under multiple sections of IPC.

