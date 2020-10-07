Payal Ghosh To Apologise To Richa Chadha; Withdraws Statement After Defamation Suit Loss

Richa Chadha who initiated legal action and filed a defamation suit against actor Payal Ghosh for dragging her name into the alleged sexual assault case filed by Ghosh against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, on Wednesday, won the case as Bombay High Court ordered Ghosh's lawyer to tender an apology and withdraw the statement.

Richa Chadha through the defamation suit sought quick and permanent relief against Payal Ghosh and others for allegedly dragging her in the sexual assault case concerning different people. Richa Chadha has claimed that Ghosh's intention of bringing up her name is to cause damage to her reputation and goodwill in the film industry. She has also termed Ghosh's claims as false, frivolous, and vexatious.

"My client has accepted the request. She is ready to tender an apology and withdraw the statement. She is ready to settle the matter," Payal Ghosh's lawyer said.

Payal Ghosh on Tuesday reacted on the defamation suit filed by actor Richa Chadha against her and said she spoke nothing against the Masaan actor. "I have spoken nothing against her. I have nothing personal against her and there is no basis for a defamation case."

I hv nothing to do wd Ms Chadda.We as women hv got 2stand wd each other,shoulder to shoulder.I don't want any unintentional harrasment to her or me on this matter. My fight 4justice is against only Mr. Kashyap &I want 2focus solely on dt ryt now.Lets make d world c his true face. — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 7, 2020

Payal Ghosh's lawyer explains not appearing in Richa Chadha's defamation suit; makes claim

"I did not defame her so I don’t understand what her case is all about. I have only stated what Mr. Kashyap had told me. It’s not my personal view. So this defamation case is not valid. Anyways, if she has said that, then will face that and we’ll carify," Ghosh told ANI.

Anurag Kashyap denies allegations

Anurag Kashyap’s lawyer Priyanka Khimani in a statement revealed that the filmmaker had denied all ‘wrongdoings’ while providing his statement to the police. She stated that the director provided documentary proof to the police about being in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films in August 2013. He denied that the alleged incident took place, the statement read. Kashyap was ‘distressed’ with the ‘false and reckless allegations’ made against him that caused ‘pain to him, his family and his fans.’, the statement continued.

Meanwhile, Payal Ghosh said she was going to the Home Ministry and added a warning presumably for Anurag Kashyap that her battle with him is 'till the end'.

Met up with Shri G Krishan Reddy who is the MOS of @AmitShah ji at @HMOIndia and also the minister of state of home ministry and had a very fruitful and forwarded conversation on the issue. It's an issue faced by many and now is the time to act. pic.twitter.com/euvBnFbbyy — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 7, 2020

'Have spoken nothing against her': Payal Ghosh reacts to Richa's Chadha's defamation suit