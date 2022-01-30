Pegasus Row: Plea Filed In SC Seeking Probe Into 2017 India-Israel Deal Amid Allegations

In a major development, advocate ML Sharma on Sunday, has filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking a probe into the 2017 $2 billion India-Israel deal. In his plea, Sharma has sought an FIR against those involved in the deal, citing the New York Times (NYT) report which alleged that Israeli spyware Pegasus was sold to India in 2017. The Supreme Court has constituted a technical committee to probe into the spying allegations.

What does NYT claim?

After a year-long investigation, the New York Times (NYT) on Friday, claimed that Centre had finalised a deal with the Israeli government regarding the sale of Pegasus in 2017. In the report, NYT alleged that India and Israel 'had agreed on $2 Billion weapons/intelligence package sale with Pegasus and a missile system as the centerpieces' when PM Modi met Netanyahu in Israel. The report also details the rise of NSO - the Israeli company which created Pegasus, and its client nations.

The report claims, "For decades, India had maintained a policy of what it called “commitment to the Palestinian cause,” and relations with Israel were frosty. The Modi visit, however, was notably cordial, complete with a carefully staged moment of him and Prime Minister Netanyahu walking together barefoot on a local beach. They had a reason for the warm feelings. Their countries had agreed on the sale of a package of sophisticated weapons and intelligence gear worth roughly $2 billion — with Pegasus and a missile system as the centerpieces".

The report also co-related the sale to India's vote in support of Israel at the U.N.’s Economic and Social Council to deny observer status to a Palestinian human rights organization in June 2019. The report alleged that with the Israeli government’s oversight, NSO had knit together a 'rising generation of right-wing leaders worldwide'. Other client nations mentioned in the report are Mexico, Hungary, Poland, UAE, Saudi Arabia.

Pulling up the Centre over the report, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi termed the spying a 'treason'. Echoing similar sentiments, TMC MP Mahua Moitra called the Pegasus purchase 'part of larger quid pro quo'. However, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed Congress for raising spying allegations again. Similarly, ex-Indian diplomat Syed Akbaruddin rubbished insinuations regarding India's UN voter favouring Israel in 2019.

What is the Pegasus snoopgate?

In July, a report by sixteen media houses claimed that 300 verified Indian mobile telephone numbers were allegedly spied upon using Israeli surveillance technology firm Pegasus - which only has 36 vetted governments as its clients. As per a 'leaked' database, numbers of those allegedly spied upon include over 40 journalists, three major opposition figures, one constitutional authority, two serving cabinet ministers, current and former heads, and officials of security organizations and businessmen. The target also includes the eight activists currently accused of the Bhima Koregaon case. The report claimed that the leaked numbers mainly belong to ten countries - India, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.