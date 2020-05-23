People With Valid Air/rail Tickets Don't Need Movement Pass: Gautam Buddh Nagar Police

Gautam Buddh Nagar authorities have announced that all passengers with valid air/train tickets will not require an additional pass for movement once the domestic flights and Indian railways will resume on 25 May and June 1 respectively. The passengers are only required to have their confirmed flight/rail tickets, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police added.

"The government of India has decided to allow domestic flight operations from May 25 and scheduled railway operations from June 1 for which online booking is being done. If a passenger is carrying the valid air/railway ticket, then no other pass is required to be carried by him/her" Ashutosh Dwivedi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar said

READ | AITA asks state bodies to make COVID Task force, bars academies from resuming training

READ | Boxers' training camp unlikely to resume soon amid logistical concerns

Domestic Flights & Railways resumption

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday announced that domestic flights will recommence in a calibrated manner from May 25 onwards. Taking to Twitter, Puri stated that all airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from Monday onwards. Soon after the announcement on flight resumption, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Thursday issued detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to all its airports with guidelines for the passengers and the staff/crewmembers.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Railways in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Home Affairs released the list of 200 trains that will run daily from June 1. Booking for all these trains has commenced on May 21.

COVID-19 cases in India

India's COVID-19 count reached 1,18,447. Of these 48,533 have been cured & 3,583 have died. The country has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31 with a new set of guidelines issued by the MHA.

READ | England Test star Chris Woakes glad of training 'normality' after COVID lockdown

READ | 'Over 1.4 lakh tickets booked for first set of passenger trains, in 2 hours': Piyush Goyal

(With agency inputs)