PFI News Updates: Centre Bans Radical Outfit For 5 Yrs; Owaisi Opposes Move

Showcasing its zero-tolerance policy for terrorism, the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliate organizations for a period of 5 years under the UAPA. This came in the wake of the massive raids on the PFI by the ED, NIA and state police across India. Following two rounds of searches, over 292 persons linked with the PFI were arrested.

23:14 IST, September 28th 2022
'Wrong decision to ban PFI': Miffed SP MP Shafiqur Rahman says, 'Centre can't tolerate...'

Miffed over the Centre banning the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliate organizations for five years, Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq called the government's action 'wrong' and said they should have been given a warning first.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, the Samajwadi MP stated that no political parties should be banned as it is against democracy. He claimed that there are multiple parties working in the country yet only PFI was banned 'because they were representing the Muslim community'. The SP MP further claimed that the BJP government want to establish 'Ram Rajya' and finish all other political parties.

 

20:49 IST, September 28th 2022
Centre directs states to exercise powers of UAPA against PFI & its affiliates

In another setback following the declaration of the Popular Front of India (PFI) as an 'unlawful association' and banning it for the next five years, the Central government has directed all States and the Union Territories (UTs) to "exercise" powers of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the outfit and its affiliates.

20:31 IST, September 28th 2022
'Those who divide the nation will be punished': Manoj Tiwari

BJP's Manoj Tiwari reacted to the PFI ban in an exclusive conversation with Republic, saying, "Those who divide the nation will be punished. The Modi government is doing good work. We are giving a befitting reply to anti-national elements."

19:47 IST, September 28th 2022
'Action should have been taken long ago': Congress' Kamal Nath

Congress, for the n-th time attacked the government on the ban of PFI. This time, addressing the press briefing, senior party leader and former Chief Minister Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath said that action should have been taken long ago, had the BJP-led government had evidence. 

"The general public wants security. They do not have anything to do with PFI or DFI, they want to be safe. If this was going on for the past many years, what were you doing? It did not just all of a sudden happen in a year?" Nath said, addressing a press briefing. 

19:17 IST, September 28th 2022
Watch minute-to-minute developments as GoI bans PFI & affiliates for 5 years

 

18:42 IST, September 28th 2022
Raj Thackeray 'wholeheartedly' welcomes ban on PFI

MNS supremo Raj Thackeray 'wholeheartedly' welcomed the Union Home Ministry's ban on PFI. " An anti-national and anti-patriotic organization. Further, whenever such a pest is formed, it should be eradicated immediately. Congratulations to Home Minister Amit Shah," he wrote on Twitter. 

 

17:34 IST, September 28th 2022
Active member of PFI arrested from Lucknow

An active member of the PFI, identified as Dilshad, was arrested by STF and Krishna Nagar police from his residence in Azad Nagar in the Krishna Nagar area of Lucknow. All the literature, meeting documents, and mobile phones were recovered.

17:17 IST, September 28th 2022
PFI Kerala state general secy says 'as law-abiding citizen, the organization accepts the demand'

Kerala State General Secretary of PFI Abdul Sattar confirmed that 'all PFI members & public are informed that the Popular Front of India (PFI) has been dissolved'. He said, " MHA has issued a notification banning PFI. As law-abiding citizens of our great country, the organization accepts the decision."

17:05 IST, September 28th 2022
'Why is Congress in pain?': BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar

Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar hailed the ban on PFI, saying, "Those who talk about dividing India, should be banned. It is a good decision."

He slammed Congress for the statements given by the party on the ban. "Why is Congress in pain," he said, taking the issue of comparison of RSS and PFI. " Congress should not talk about RSS as RSS serves the national interests of India
Congress knows that there is no evidence against RSS," he said. 

16:50 IST, September 28th 2022
AIPMM welcomes ban on PFI

All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz welcomes the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) imposed by the Government of India. 

 

16:32 IST, September 28th 2022
Why did you wait for such a long time? Congress' Arif Masood attacks GoI on PFI ban

Arif Masood, Congress MLA & a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, questioned the government on the ban of PFI and its affiliates. He said, "...When Intelligance Bureau was giving inputs, it should've been banned immediately. Why did they wait for such a long time? Question is rising because they took such a long time..."

 

16:18 IST, September 28th 2022
All types of religious extremism should be taken seriously: KC Venugopal

"All types of religious extremism should be taken seriously. Be it Hindu extremism or Muslim extremism. Stringent Action should be taken against extremist elements," said KC Venugopal, keeping up with the veiled attack on RSS after PFI ban. 

15:57 IST, September 28th 2022
SDPI calls ban on PFI 'unconstitutional'

With the growing demand for the ban of SDPI now, P Abdul Hameed from the party said, "The ban on PFI is unconstitutional, and cannot be justified. This is an era of undeclared emergency". 

 

15:48 IST, September 28th 2022
NCHRO is connected with PFI: ACP Bhopal

Nagendra Pateria, ACP Bhopal, in an exclusive with Republic said, "NCHRO is connected with PFI. We have sealed the office of this banned organisation. We will investigate the secretary of the organization, and also, see whether there are any documents or not."

15:33 IST, September 28th 2022
Office of NCHRO, one of the organizations banned with PFI, sealed

Police sealing the National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO). This organization is one of the 9 organizations banned with PFI. 

 

14:47 IST, September 28th 2022
People celebrate after PFI ban

Celebrations were held in Kanpur after the 5-year ban on PFI by the central government.

 

14:18 IST, September 28th 2022
PFI hoardings removed in Navi Mumbai

Hoardings were removed from the PFI's office in Navi Mumbai amid tight police security.

 

13:58 IST, September 28th 2022
Centre should've waited for probe before banning PFI: AIUDF

Commenting on the PFI ban, AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam said, "Over 100 PFI members arrested in last few days. I'm not supporting PFI but Government should've waited for probe before taking decision of banning PFI for 5 yrs. Government should ask Central Agencies to also probe Bajrang Dal, RSS, VHP who spread hate speech." 

13:38 IST, September 28th 2022
Karnataka CM slams Congress

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai spoke to Republic on the PFI ban and called Congress politically bankrupt for equating PFI with RSS.

 

13:36 IST, September 28th 2022
Siddaramaiah backs call for RSS ban

Echoing the demand for a ban on RSS, ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah opined, "We don't object to action against anybody who disturbs peace or is against law. RSS and others are also disturbing the peace in the same way, action must be taken against them as well, any such organizations must be banned."

13:30 IST, September 28th 2022
Asaduddin Owaisi opposes PFI ban

Opposing a ban on the PFI, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Actions of some individuals who commit crime does not mean that the organization itself must be banned. SC has also held that mere association with an organization is not enough to convict someone." 

 

13:17 IST, September 28th 2022
Lalu Prasad Yadav demands ban on RSS

Breaking his silence on the PFI ban, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "PFI is being investigated. All organizations like PFI including RSS should be banned and an investigation should be done." 

 

13:00 IST, September 28th 2022
SP links PFI ban to 2024 elections

SP spokesperson Ameeque Jamei stoked a row by linking the PFI ban to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He contended, "By banning PFI, the government wants to do two things. One, it wants that there should be no discussion on inflation, agriculture, health, education and development. Second, it wants to polarize the country keeping in mind the 2024 election. This is an attempt to intimidate Muslims in the country."

 

12:37 IST, September 28th 2022
Kamal Nath takes swipe at Centre

Commenting on the PFI ban, former MP CM Kamal Nath opined, "The public needs protection. If this was happening for so long, what were you doing? It was not born in a year. What evidence has been found yet? If it was already associated with terrorist organizations then what were you doing for so many years." 

12:32 IST, September 28th 2022
Ex-Union Minister Mukhtar Naqvi backs PFI ban

Former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the ban on the PFI has been imposed keeping the security and national integrity of India in mind, yet some are politicising it.

 

12:29 IST, September 28th 2022
Well-articulated order by Centre: TN BJP chief

"It's a very well-articulated order by the Centre. DMK government is very lax on law and order front, and I have a strong feeling it doesn't have a larger vision for the country, on India's integrity," BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai said. 

12:16 IST, September 28th 2022
Congress affirms opposition to communalism

Issuing a statement on the PFI ban, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh stated, "Congress has always been and will continue to be against ALL forms and types of communalism--majority, minority makes no difference."

 

12:14 IST, September 28th 2022
PFI's Pune bank account seized

The Maharashtra ATS seized the Bank of Baroda account of the PFI in Pune. As per sources, around Rs.10 lakh unaccountable money has been found in the PFI account. After scrutinizing the transactions, it was found that around Rs.10 lakh of unaccountable money was deposited from cash deposit machines in different states including MP and Kerala. 

11:56 IST, September 28th 2022
Republic TV exposes global links of PFI

Republic TV exposed the global links of the PFI. 

 

11:44 IST, September 28th 2022
Sinister design by PFI to disturb peace: Assam CM

Speaking to the media on the PFI ban, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma remarked, "In context of Assam, there was a sinister design by PFI and CFI to disturb peace and tranquility. PFI was radicalising many people. It's a bold decision. I express my thanks to PM Modi and Home Minister."

