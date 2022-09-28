PFI News Updates: Centre Bans Radical Outfit For 5 Yrs; Owaisi Opposes Move

Miffed over the Centre banning the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliate organizations for five years, Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq called the government's action 'wrong' and said they should have been given a warning first.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, the Samajwadi MP stated that no political parties should be banned as it is against democracy. He claimed that there are multiple parties working in the country yet only PFI was banned 'because they were representing the Muslim community'. The SP MP further claimed that the BJP government want to establish 'Ram Rajya' and finish all other political parties.