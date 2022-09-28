PFI News Updates: Centre Bans Radical Outfit For 5 Yrs; Owaisi Opposes Move

Quick links:
Image: ANI
Miffed over the Centre banning the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliate organizations for five years, Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq called the government's action 'wrong' and said they should have been given a warning first.
Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, the Samajwadi MP stated that no political parties should be banned as it is against democracy. He claimed that there are multiple parties working in the country yet only PFI was banned 'because they were representing the Muslim community'. The SP MP further claimed that the BJP government want to establish 'Ram Rajya' and finish all other political parties.
In another setback following the declaration of the Popular Front of India (PFI) as an 'unlawful association' and banning it for the next five years, the Central government has directed all States and the Union Territories (UTs) to "exercise" powers of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the outfit and its affiliates.
BJP's Manoj Tiwari reacted to the PFI ban in an exclusive conversation with Republic, saying, "Those who divide the nation will be punished. The Modi government is doing good work. We are giving a befitting reply to anti-national elements."
Congress, for the n-th time attacked the government on the ban of PFI. This time, addressing the press briefing, senior party leader and former Chief Minister Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath said that action should have been taken long ago, had the BJP-led government had evidence.
"The general public wants security. They do not have anything to do with PFI or DFI, they want to be safe. If this was going on for the past many years, what were you doing? It did not just all of a sudden happen in a year?" Nath said, addressing a press briefing.
MNS supremo Raj Thackeray 'wholeheartedly' welcomed the Union Home Ministry's ban on PFI. " An anti-national and anti-patriotic organization. Further, whenever such a pest is formed, it should be eradicated immediately. Congratulations to Home Minister Amit Shah," he wrote on Twitter.
PFI ह्या देशविघातक आणि देशद्रोही संघटनेवर केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालयाने बंदी घातली, ह्याचं मी मनापासून स्वागत करतो. पुढे सुद्धा अशी कीड जेंव्हा जेंव्हा तयार होईल तेंव्हा तेंव्हा ती तात्काळ समूळ नष्ट करायला हवी. गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ह्यांचं अभिनंदन. @AmitShah— Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) September 28, 2022
An active member of the PFI, identified as Dilshad, was arrested by STF and Krishna Nagar police from his residence in Azad Nagar in the Krishna Nagar area of Lucknow. All the literature, meeting documents, and mobile phones were recovered.
Kerala State General Secretary of PFI Abdul Sattar confirmed that 'all PFI members & public are informed that the Popular Front of India (PFI) has been dissolved'. He said, " MHA has issued a notification banning PFI. As law-abiding citizens of our great country, the organization accepts the decision."
Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar hailed the ban on PFI, saying, "Those who talk about dividing India, should be banned. It is a good decision."
He slammed Congress for the statements given by the party on the ban. "Why is Congress in pain," he said, taking the issue of comparison of RSS and PFI. " Congress should not talk about RSS as RSS serves the national interests of India
Congress knows that there is no evidence against RSS," he said.
All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz welcomes the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) imposed by the Government of India.
Arif Masood, Congress MLA & a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, questioned the government on the ban of PFI and its affiliates. He said, "...When Intelligance Bureau was giving inputs, it should've been banned immediately. Why did they wait for such a long time? Question is rising because they took such a long time..."
#WATCH | Bhopal, MP:On #PFIBan, Congress MLA & a member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Arif Masood says, "...When IB was giving inputs, it should've been banned immediately. Why did they wait for such a long time? Question is rising because they took such a long time..." pic.twitter.com/RSPubt3hlb— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 28, 2022
"All types of religious extremism should be taken seriously. Be it Hindu extremism or Muslim extremism. Stringent Action should be taken against extremist elements," said KC Venugopal, keeping up with the veiled attack on RSS after PFI ban.
With the growing demand for the ban of SDPI now, P Abdul Hameed from the party said, "The ban on PFI is unconstitutional, and cannot be justified. This is an era of undeclared emergency".
Nagendra Pateria, ACP Bhopal, in an exclusive with Republic said, "NCHRO is connected with PFI. We have sealed the office of this banned organisation. We will investigate the secretary of the organization, and also, see whether there are any documents or not."
Police sealing the National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO). This organization is one of the 9 organizations banned with PFI.
Celebrations were held in Kanpur after the 5-year ban on PFI by the central government.
उत्तर प्रदेश: केंद्र सरकार द्वारा PFI पर 5 साल के प्रतिबंध के बाद कानपुर में जश्न मनाया गया। pic.twitter.com/uqw7ewcBDt— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 28, 2022
Hoardings were removed from the PFI's office in Navi Mumbai amid tight police security.
महाराष्ट्र: पुलिस की कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच नवी मुंबई स्थित PFI के कार्यालय से होर्डिंग हटाए गए। pic.twitter.com/bdaesGaNqJ— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 28, 2022
Commenting on the PFI ban, AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam said, "Over 100 PFI members arrested in last few days. I'm not supporting PFI but Government should've waited for probe before taking decision of banning PFI for 5 yrs. Government should ask Central Agencies to also probe Bajrang Dal, RSS, VHP who spread hate speech."
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai spoke to Republic on the PFI ban and called Congress politically bankrupt for equating PFI with RSS.
#LIVE | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai speaks to Republic as #IndiaBansPFI; calls Congress politically bankrupt for equating PFI with RSS; Tune in here - https://t.co/Zp97kXq1tO pic.twitter.com/ASwpU7cKt7— Republic (@republic) September 28, 2022
Echoing the demand for a ban on RSS, ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah opined, "We don't object to action against anybody who disturbs peace or is against law. RSS and others are also disturbing the peace in the same way, action must be taken against them as well, any such organizations must be banned."
Opposing a ban on the PFI, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Actions of some individuals who commit crime does not mean that the organization itself must be banned. SC has also held that mere association with an organization is not enough to convict someone."
While I have always opposed PFI's approach and supported democratic approach, this ban on PFI cannot be supported— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 28, 2022
Breaking his silence on the PFI ban, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "PFI is being investigated. All organizations like PFI including RSS should be banned and an investigation should be done."
"PFI is being investigated. All organisations like PFI including RSS should be banned and an investigation should be done," says RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on #PFIBan pic.twitter.com/9nnxvwIEGU— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022
SP spokesperson Ameeque Jamei stoked a row by linking the PFI ban to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He contended, "By banning PFI, the government wants to do two things. One, it wants that there should be no discussion on inflation, agriculture, health, education and development. Second, it wants to polarize the country keeping in mind the 2024 election. This is an attempt to intimidate Muslims in the country."
#BREAKING | By banning PFI, govt wants that there be no discussion on economic issues, and to benefit in 2024: Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ameeque Jamei as #IndiaBansPFI; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/Zp97kXq1tO pic.twitter.com/NIYvc6OjWJ— Republic (@republic) September 28, 2022
Commenting on the PFI ban, former MP CM Kamal Nath opined, "The public needs protection. If this was happening for so long, what were you doing? It was not born in a year. What evidence has been found yet? If it was already associated with terrorist organizations then what were you doing for so many years."
Former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the ban on the PFI has been imposed keeping the security and national integrity of India in mind, yet some are politicising it.
#IndiaBansPFI | Former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says the ban on the PFI has been imposed keeping the security and national integrity of India in mind, yet some are politicising it; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/Zp97kXq1tO pic.twitter.com/NJSdik9wSJ— Republic (@republic) September 28, 2022
"It's a very well-articulated order by the Centre. DMK government is very lax on law and order front, and I have a strong feeling it doesn't have a larger vision for the country, on India's integrity," BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai said.
Issuing a statement on the PFI ban, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh stated, "Congress has always been and will continue to be against ALL forms and types of communalism--majority, minority makes no difference."
Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh issues a statement - "Congress has always been and will continue to be against ALL forms and types of communalism--majority, minority makes no difference."— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022
Central Government banned #PFI for 5 years today. pic.twitter.com/w5RE3Nw39X
The Maharashtra ATS seized the Bank of Baroda account of the PFI in Pune. As per sources, around Rs.10 lakh unaccountable money has been found in the PFI account. After scrutinizing the transactions, it was found that around Rs.10 lakh of unaccountable money was deposited from cash deposit machines in different states including MP and Kerala.
Republic TV exposed the global links of the PFI.
#PFIBanned, Republic exposes its global links: Tune in for an exclusive account here - https://t.co/Zp97kXq1tO pic.twitter.com/uEEXrj53Pr— Republic (@republic) September 28, 2022
Speaking to the media on the PFI ban, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma remarked, "In context of Assam, there was a sinister design by PFI and CFI to disturb peace and tranquility. PFI was radicalising many people. It's a bold decision. I express my thanks to PM Modi and Home Minister."