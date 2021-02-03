PIL Filed In HC Seeks Suspension Of BJP's Parivartan Yatras In Poll-bound WB Due To COVID

As the BJP intensifies its campaign in run up to the West Bengal assembly elections, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed with the Calcutta High Court against the party's planned rath yatras in the state. The PIL advocated by Rama Prashad Sarkar has sought directions to call off BJP's rath yatras scheduled to take place in West Bengal during February and March, on grounds of the COVID-19 situation. The PIL also cites the deteriorating law and order situation as a reason to bar the planned rath yatras against the ruling TMC administration.

The litigator has also sought the Chief Justice's intervention in the matter. "There is COVID & law & order situation so the Court should immediately stop the Yatra at this stage," Sarkar told ANI on Wednesday.

Five rath yatras in Bengal

The development comes right after the ruling TMC government in West Bengal directed the BJP to seek nod from the local authorities for the proposed Parivartan Yatra. The saffron party has planned five rath yatras in poll-bound West Bengal to protest against the rule administration's failure to govern. In response to BJP's permission to proceed with the yatras, West Bengal's special secretary asked them to approach the appropriate local authorities dealing with law and order to get a nod.

The West Bengal government asked the BJP to write to the District Magistrates (DMs) and Superintendant of Police (SPs) with the route details of the yatra to get permission. As per reports, BJP is set to write a detailed letter to the authorities on Wednesday. Senior BJP leaders including party chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to participate in these yatras.

"Five Rath Yatras will happen in West Bengal. One will happen in north Bengal also. We wish to hold Rath Yatras in all Assembly seats. We will inform the public about the manner in which Mamata's TMC has practiced corruption, violence, not allowing the Centre's benefits to reach the poor via these Rath Yatras. To make Bengal free of the mafias in coal, alcohol, sand, fake currency, gold sector, the BJP will hold Rath Yatras," Kailash Vijayvargiya said speaking to reporters on Sunday.

The situation in the run-up to West Bengal election gets intense by the day with political mudslinging, violence and claims of defeating each other by heavy margins. West Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds fort with 222 seats, will go to polls in April-May 2021. The BJP has exuded confidence that it will cross the 200 seat mark, however, TMC via its poll strategist Prashant Kishore has contended that BJP will not cross double digits.

