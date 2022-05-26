PM Modi Contrasts 'superstitious' Telangana CM KCR With Yogi; 'I Believe In Science, Tech'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at Telangana Chief Minister KC Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday, saying that superstitious people can never do justice to the people of the state. Addressing a rally in Hyderabad, PM Modi warned that people who are "slaves to superstitions can harm anyone." PM Modi also drew parallels with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, stating that he is a saint, but does not believe in superstition.

"I believe in science and technology. I also congratulate Yogi Adityanath, who is a saint but does not believe in superstition. We have to save Telangana from such superstitious people," said PM, in an apparent dig at KCR.

#LIVE | The people who are slaves to superstitions can harm anyone. These superstitious people can never do justice with the people of Telangana. I believe in science and technology: PM Modi in Hyderabad, Telanganahttps://t.co/shRCdULhyp pic.twitter.com/d2mDdsycXZ — Republic (@republic) May 26, 2022

The Telangana CM is well known for his penchant for Vaastu and astrology. From the initial days of his chief ministership, KCR was in news for performing lavish 'Yagyam' or changing his residence for good 'Vaastu'. In 2018, he even recommended dissolving the assembly on September 6 due to his belief in numerology and fascination with that number.

PM Modi arrived in Hyderabad today to celebrate 20 years of the Indian School of Business (ISB) in the city. While he visited the state capital, CM KCR flew to Bengaluru to meet former prime minister Deve Gowda and his son and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy at their residence.

'BJP will come in power in Telangana'

Making a big claim ahead of the 2023 elections, PM Modi said he is sure of the BJP coming to power in Telangana. "You can't erase our names from the hearts of the poor. BJP workers are responsible to take the truth to every house. We all know the potential of Telangana," he said.

The legislative assembly elections of Telangana are due next year in or before December 2023. CM K Chandrashekar Rao's party TRS currently has 88 seats in the 119 seat assembly. Congress is the second biggest party in the state with 19 seats, followed by Owaisi's AIMIM, which has seven seats. BJP, which fought on 118 seats in the previous elections, managed just a single seat.