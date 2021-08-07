Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana Urges Delhi Police To Advocate Fairness & Impartiality

Newly-appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana in his maiden address to the Delhi Police personnel emphasised advocating fairness and impartiality. In his address through video conferencing, he said, "Criminals have no religion or community and strict action on criminals should be taken unequivocally."

Each person in every rank must discharge their duties responsibly: Asthana

Based on an ANI report, Asthana also added that for every society to grow peacefully, communal harmony is of utmost importance, and under his leadership, he wants to prioritise communal harmony to be maintained in the national capital. The police should ensure this through engagement with leaders and respectable leaders of all communities.

He further spelt out the priorities for the force and shared his plans for their welfare in the coming times. "Pay attention to basics. Each person in every rank must discharge their duties responsibly," said Asthana.

Outlining key areas of policing such as law and order and crime detection and prevention, Asthana said if these are done well, then no issues will remain unaddressed. He also urged the station house officers (SHOs), Inspectors, and investigation officers (IOs) that this is the era of evidence-based policing and scientific investigation."Professional work will earn you the respect of the masses as well as courts," Asthana said.

Asthana lauded the Delhi Police for their work in areas of law and order, VVIP security, and crime investigation and assured them that he will contribute to their performance by keeping them motivated at all times. "Delhi Police personnel have to deal with a plethora of issues that are unique to the city. Your work in areas of law and order, VVIP security, and crime investigation are praiseworthy. It needs to be kept up and enhanced. I will contribute to your performance by leading from the front and motivating you at all times," said the Delhi Police Commissioner.

Rakesh Asthana appointed as the new Delhi Police Commissioner

Rakesh Asthana on July 27 was appointed as the new Delhi Police Commissioner by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. A 1984-batch IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre, Asthana was Director-General of Border Security force (BSF). He has been part of several high-profile investigations. Asthana had investigated the 2002 Sabarmati Express blaze incident, which killed at least 59 people. In 1997, Asthana had also arrested RJD chief Lalu Yadav in the fodder scam.

