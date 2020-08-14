Delhi Police Puts In Place Multi-layered Security Arrangements Ahead Of Independence Day

The Delhi Police has beefed up security arrangements ahead of the 74th Independence Day celebration in the National Capital. The Police on Thursday asserted that it has made multi-layered security arrangements for Independence Day by making necessary coordination with other security agencies like National Security Guard (NSG), Special Protection Group (SPG) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

"All the agencies will work in close coordination with each other to cater to all kinds of threat inputs. SWAT teams and Parakram vans have been strategically stationed," Delhi police said.

The Delhi police further said that the deployment of security personnel is being made both in plain clothes and uniform. Facial recognition system has also been set up at vantage points for the identification of suspects. The police also said that all the necessary guidelines in view of the COVID-19 pandemic will be enforced.

Elaborated traffic arrangement ahead of I-Day

Elaborated traffic arrangements have also been put in place with the optimal deployment of staff and signages for public convenience ahead of I-Day, the police said. Apart from the tight security at Red Fort-the main venue, adequate security arrangements have also been made for the Home function at Rashtrapati Bhawan and city-wide alert is being exercised by all district DCPs.

Delhi Traffic Police had earlier this week instructed that that vehicles without parking or access levels will not be allowed near the Red Fort area and cars will not be allowed on eight roads between 4 am-10 am on August 13 and 15 in view of Independence Day.

Delhi Commissioner reviews preparedness

Furthermore, the Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on August 8, Saturday, had reviewed the preparedness of the force with senior officials and asked them to increase police visibility in vulnerable areas, especially during the night, ahead of the Independence Day. In a meeting held via a video link, Shrivastava also reviewed the crime and COVID-19 situation in the city, the Delhi Police said in a statement.

The police chief emphasised to his officials the need to increase police visibility. An official said that the police conducted a flag march in Mandir Marg area on the same day to ensure law and order ahead of the Independence Day. Further, the meeting also laid emphasis on verification of staff deployed on duties related to Independence Day arrangements. Officials were asked to keep an eye on the movement of paragliders, drones and other flying objects and share information on the movement of suspicious elements.

(With ANI Inputs)