Police Registers Fresh FIR Against Faizal Farooqi For Threatening A Delhi Riot Witness

The Delhi Police has lodged a fresh FIR against Faizal Farooqi the owner of Rajdhani Public School and an accused in Delhi riot, for allegedly threatening a witness. As per FIR lodged by the Delhi Police, Dharmesh Sharma, the owner of the DRP Public School received a threat call on the 4th of July. The caller threatened him that if he will not take back cases his entire family will be eliminated by Faizal Bhai.

Dharmesh Sharma received two threat calls after which he approached the Delhi Police to report the matter.

READ | Delhi woman fights off daughter's would-be kidnappers; plot hatched by child's own uncle

He said that recently Faizal Farooqi was charge-sheeted by the Delhi Police and might be behind this. The police source said that Dharmesh is a witness in the Delhi riot and seeing the gravity of the case they lodged a case under section 195A of the IPC which is threatening a witness to give false evidence. The FIR has been lodged with the Dayalpur Police Station.

READ | Nearly 78% beds for COVID-19 patients lying vacant in Delhi hospitals: AAP govt

"DRP convent school which is situated at Karawal Nagar' Shiv Vihar, the owner of this school, Dharmesh Sharma got a call on July 4. The caller threatened him of dire consequences. The caller asked him to take back cases and not to pursue them. As he is a witness in Delhi riot we have lodged a case and are looking into the matter," said a senior police official on the condition of anonymity.

READ | Delhi govt warns of strict action against those paying bribes in plasma donation process

READ | Top scorers of Delhi govt schools in class 12 board meet Kejriwal, Sisodia

Representative Image