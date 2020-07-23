Delhi Woman Fights Off Daughter's Would-be Kidnappers; Plot Hatched By Child's Own Uncle

A woman in Delhi's Shakarpur area showed great courage as she averted her four-year-old daughter’s abduction outside her house on Tuesday. In the CCTV footage, the woman is seen pulling her daughter back after both the kidnappers tried to flee with the child and in the process, the suspects fall on the road along with their bike.

Dramatic scenes in Delhi's neighbourhood

In another footage of the incident, sensing something wrong, some alert neighbours can be seen chasing the kidnappers after their attempt failed. One of the neighbours placed a scooter in the middle of the lane to block the passage for the bike the kidnappers were riding. The kidnappers somehow managed to escape but left behind the backpack and bike.

@ArvindKejriwal promised women's safety but looking at this kidnapping attempt in broad day light makes you wonder what has AAP does in Delhi.pic.twitter.com/ousWGshmjj — Dajyu (@da_jyu) July 22, 2020

The Real Hero... Atleast He Tried Along With Others To Catch The Kidnappers #DelhiKidnapping !!!! pic.twitter.com/Kkax6YgNVd — Left Handed, Right Minded And A Journalist !! (@nikunj_akhil) July 22, 2020

Two men including Upender, the girl's uncle, were arrested in the incident, police said on Wednesday. "A call regarding the attempt of the kidnapping of a child was received at Police Station Shakarpur on July 21. Immediately the staff of Police Station Shakarpur reached the spot and it was found that the accused person had left a bike with a fake number plate. A black colour bag containing a country-made pistol with four live cartridges was found," police said.

Conspiracy to get a huge amount as ransom

During the investigation it emerged that the bike was registered in the name of Dheeraj, a resident of New Govindpura in the national capital. According to police, Dheeraj disclosed that Upender was the main conspirator behind the crime.

"Upender knew Dheeraj from the past and hatched a conspiracy to kidnap the daughter of his real brother and promised to give him Rs 1 lakh. A raid was conducted to nab at his house but he was absconding. However, after making sincere efforts, police apprehended Upender," police said.

"He disclosed that he was in acute shortage of funds whereas his brother was quite well off. Both the accused persons hatched a conspiracy to kidnap the girl to get a huge amount as ransom," they said. A case under Section 363, 511, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant section of the Arms Act was registered at Shakarpur Police Station.

(With ANI inputs)