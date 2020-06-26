Andhra Pradesh: Police Seizes Marijuana Worth Rs 27.3 Lakh In Vijayawada, 2 Held

In a major crackdown, the Vijayawada Task Force police seized a truck carrying 546 kg of marijuana worth Rs 27.3 lakh in Prakash Nagar on Thursday. Two persons have been arrested in the matter. Among them was the truck owner, Eluvalai Venkatesh (33), the cleaner and Lokanatham Rajesh (30).

Upon receiving the information from a credible source, police checked the vehicles at Prakash Nagar, which comes in the range of Nunna Police Station of Vijaywada. They found a suspicious truck heading towards Tamil Nadu.

During enquiry, it was found that marijuana was loaded on the truck at the highway near Yalamanchili in Visakhapatnam. It was being illegally transported to Rayavellore in Tamil Nadu through Andhra’s Vijayawada, police said.

Marijuana worth Rs 4.7 lakh seized

The incident comes two days after 98.5 kg of marijuana was seized in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. The Chebrolu Police on Monday seized Rs 4.7 lakh worth Cannabis and detained two persons for illegal transportation in Narayanapuram, West Godavari district. The police have also seized the vehicle in which the duo was transporting illegal Marijuana.

Eluru DSP Dileep Kiran said, "Acting on credible information, the Chebrolu PS police conducted Naka Bandi on the highway. They found a vehicle suspicious and checked it. In the car, 98.5 kg Ganja worth Rs 4.7 lakh was found, which was being illegally transported from Visakhapatnam to Rajasthan."

He further added, "The vehicle used in the act is a Gujarat registered car. Jagadeesh Vaishnav (32) and Omprakash Vaishnav (25), Bhilwara district, Rajasthan are detained. A case has been registered and the property has been seized. After COVID-19 tests, the accused will be sent to remand." The police have registered a case in the matter.

(With inputs from agency)