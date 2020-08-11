Sushant Case: Bihar Govt In Affidavit To SC alleges 'political Pressure On Mumbai Police'

In yet another massive development in the probe of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the Bihar government is set to submit an affidavit in the Supreme Court. The draft of the affidavit to be submitted has been accessed and it contends the Mumbai Police's investigation in the case so far. The affidavit submits that there is 'political pressure' on Mumbai Police because of which no FIR has been registered in the case.

'No cooperation extended to Bihar Police'

The affidavit which comes on the same day as the Supreme Court reserved its order in Rhea's plea seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai, submits to the top court that the FIR filed by Bihar Police is 'legal and valid.' It also argues that the Maharashtra government cannot challenge the Bihar Police's probe on the grounds of 'territorial jurisdiction.' It adds that no cooperation was extended to the 4-member team send to Mumbai to probe the death case and neither were any documents shared with the team. "Bihar police stopped from conducting probe due to political pressure,'' the draft affidavit reads. It also highlighted that the Mumbai Police is only carrying an inquest and not an investigation.

SC reserves order

After hearing the arguments of all participants in the case, the Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The apex court has directed all parties concerned to file a response by Thursday in Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of FIR from Patna to Mumbai.

In its previous hearing, the Supreme Court had granted Maharashtra government three days' time to place all facts on record pertaining to its investigation in the case so far. The top court bench is hearing the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty seeking stay on the probe by Bihar Police and CBI in the matter. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly found hanging from his apartment on June 14 with no suicide note. The case has been handed over to the CBI after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's proposal and the central investigating agency has also filed an FIR in the matter.

