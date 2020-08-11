SG Demands Fair Probe In Sushant Case, Says 'misleading Statements' Part Of Maha Affidavit

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, questioned the actions of the Mumbai Police in the Sushant Singh Rajput case in the Supreme Court on Tuesday. He claimed that the force had not registered an FIR, and that their actions were ‘bad in law.’

SG Tushar Mehta began his arguments in the Apex Court saying that the statements in Maharashtra affidavit are 'misleading'. "Misleading statements part of the Maharashtra affidavit. They say that the Mumbai police registered an accidental death report which is similar to an unnatural death report after which investigation commenced under Section 175 of the CrPC. Investigation can never commence under Section 175," he said.

SG Tushar Mehta also asked if the actions were to ‘protect someone’, while adding that the recording of 56 persons in the case were ‘irrelevant’, and that the probe did not stand the ‘test of law.’ "Power of arrest is an important component to the power of investigation. The 56 statements recorded by Mumbai police have no sanctity in the eyes of the law," says SG Mehta. "Investigation by Mumbai Police does not stand the test of law," he added.

"Power of arrest is an important component to the power of investigation. The 56 statements recorded by Mumbai police have no sanctity in the eyes of the law," said SG Mehta. "Investigation by Mumbai Police does not stand the test of law," he added.

"What the Maharashtra government has put in a sealed cover and submitted are not details of the investigation. They are unauthorised recording of statements," said SG Mehta over Singhvi's submission.

The Supreme Court is hearing the plea of Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the FIR registered by Patna Police on charges of abetment to suicide, cheating and conspiracy, among others, who has sought the transfer of the FIR from Bihar to Mumbai.

Mumbai Police has been investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his home in Bandra on June 14. The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea and the others in the case, after the Centre accepted the recommendation of the Bihar government.

This comes a day after Rhea Chakraborty denied all allegations leveled by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father in an affidavit she had filed.

Senior Advocate Shyam Divan represented Rhea Chakraborty and said that Rhea was in love with Sushant and is in severe trauma after his death. Further making a massive claim, the counsel stated that the late actor's father did not like Rhea.

Rhea Chakraborty, on Monday, submitted an affidavit before the Supreme Court hearing that Bihar Police has no jurisdiction in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, and had usurped it “under political pressure”. She also called Bihar Police’s move to seek a CBI probe in the matter “illegal and bad in law”. Furthermore, as the hearing proceeded Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer defended the Mumbai Police probe and said that the Bihar cops are wrongly blaming Mumbai cops, adding that Mumbai cops have recorded statements of more than 56 people.

Rhea Chakraborty in an additional affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court on Monday appealed to protect her from being made a “scapegoat of political agendas.' According to sources, the actress said that the investigation into financial scams of thousands of crores by ED and CBI never see the light of the day, and at the drop of a hat cases get registered even without jurisdiction in the foundational case. Rhea also accused media channels of “convicting” her before it was even established that there was foul play in his death.

READ: 'You Asked For CBI; How & What comes Later': Justice Roy To Rhea In SC's Sushant Hearing

READ: Rhea Unable To Justify Wealth Many Times Earnings; ED Suspects Undisclosed Income Source