Proposal For Extra Attempt To UPSC Aspirants Under Active Consideration: Centre Tells SC

The Supreme Court on Friday heard the plea filed by UPSC aspirants civil service aspirants seeking an extra attempt in the UPSC exams for those candidates who had their last attempt in the preliminary exam held in October 2020 but could not attend the exams in view of COVID-19.

While representing the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted to the Supreme Court that the Center and the UPSC are actively considering on the proposal to give one more opportunity to affected civil service aspirants due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is under active consideration of the Centre and UPSC. We are not taking an adversarial stand," Mehta said while adding that decision regarding the same will most like be taken in three or four weeks. However, the solicitor general stated that the rules might need an amendment for granting an extra chance.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, BR Gavai, and Krishna Murari was hearing the case titled "Rachna Singh v Union of India" seeking extra attempt in the UPSC exams for those candidates who had their last attempt in the preliminary exam held in October 2020.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that many candidates could not appear and could not make preparations for the exams due to the pandemic situation. Moreover, Instructing counsel Anushree Kapadia stated that the case was wider in ambit, covering all aspirants who faced difficulties in appearing for the exams and not just restricted to the last attempt candidates.

On September 30, the Supreme Court had directed the Central government and the UPSC to consider granting an extra chance to candidates who otherwise have their last attempt in 2020, with a corresponding extension of the upper age-limit. Thereafter the Department of Personnel and Training informed the Supreme Court on October 26 that the issue is under consideration of the authorities.

The next hearing on the case is set for January 11, 2021.

(With ANI inputs. Image credit: PTI)

