UPSC IFS Main Exam 2020 To Start From February 28 Next Year; Details Inside

UPSC i.e. Union Public Service Commission would be conducting the IFS Mains exam next year on February 2021. The dates were recently announced at the official website. The IFS stands for Indian Forest Services and the mains exam is scheduled from February 28 to March 7 next year. Only those candidates can sit and appear for the UPSC Mains exam, who have cleared the IFS Prelims that was conducted on October 4. The results of the UPSC IFS Prelims exam was announced on October 23rd. Read on to know more about UPSC IFS Main exam 2020 details and IFS pattern this year.

UPSC IFS Main exam 2020

UPSC IFS exam date 2020 would start from February 28 and will end on March 7 in 2021. The UPSC IFS 2020 exam syllabus would include the subjects like General English, general knowledge, mathematics, statistics, physics, zoology, chemistry, geology, agriculture, animal husbandry and veterinary science, forestry, agricultural engineering, civil engineering, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering and botany papers.

Candidates would have chosen the desired subjects while they filled their application form earlier this year. The Indian Forest Service Exam is held every year annually alongside the Civil Services exam, which is also conducted under the UPSC. The IFS Mains exams would be held in two shifts - 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Image credits: UPSC website

IFS pattern (Mains) consist of written questions. After the Mains exam is conducted, the candidates appear for the interview. Once the interview process is over, the candidate names are then listed out in a list format based on the scores that they received in their Mains and interview part. The IFS exam syllabus consists of core area subjects related to Botany and Forestry.

The IFS Mains Examination would be held at Indian centres like Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Port Blair and Shimla. The Mains exam for the UPSC civils would then be conducted on January 8. The admit cards for the same are expected to be released soon. Earlier the official UPSC website had mentioned that the admit cards would be announced 3-4 weeks before the exam starts.

