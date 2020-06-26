Pune Customs Seizes Narcotic Drugs Worth Rs 2.10 Crore; Four Detained

Pune Customs seized 868 kg of marijuana and 7.5 kg of hashish in an operation on Wednesday. The total value of the seized narcotic drugs is worth Rs 2.10 crore. The custom officers detained four persons who were in two vehicles, the official release issued on Thursday stated.

The Narcotics Cell of Pune Customs had received information regarding the trafficking of narcotic drugs from remote locations of Andhra Pradesh to various locations in Maharashtra. Based on the input, officers kept surveillance on the Naldurg-Solapur Road, the official release informed.

Customs officers followed the suspicious vehicles and intercepted them in Pune. Upon rigorous search of the vehicles, it was found that marijuana had been concealed in the cavity created on the roof of the vehicles. The officers also recovered hashish from one of the two vehicles.

Air Customs seizes over 2.50 kgs of gold

On Monday in another incident, about 2.65 kgs of gold was seized by customs officials from four passengers from the Middle East, who landed at the Karipur International airport in two separate chartered flights. Air Customs officials said that the total value of the seized gold was worth Rs 87 lakh.

About 1.25 kg of gold concealed in paste form was seized from a passenger who arrived from Sharjah in an early morning Air Arabia flight. In another seizure, nearly 1.40 kg of gold was seized from three passengers who arrived from Dubai in a chartered flight operated by Fly Dubai.

(With inputs from ANI) (Image ANI)