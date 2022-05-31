Punjab: 2 Women Brutally Murdered At Village Bhunerheri Village In Patiala

In another spine-chilling case from the state of Punjab, two women on Monday were brutally murdered in the Bhunerheri village of Patiala district. Among the two, one woman was found beheaded. As per sources, they were both staying in rented accommodation.

Speaking to the media, SP Wazir Singh informed, "There was a family dispute. The lady has filed a case against her husband over a loan, and a case of separation was going on. The suspect is Gurmak Singh. Police are trying to trace the culprits."

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

This comes just a day after famous Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in broad daylight. At 5:30 pm on May 29, in Mansa's Jawaharke village, Sidhu Moosewala was travelling in his own Mahindra Thar vehicle, with two other people -- his friend, and cousin. His vehicle was intercepted from the front by two cars - a white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio - and heavy firing took place soon after. In the firing, all three people sustained bullet injuries. On being taken to the hospital, Moosewala was declared brought dead. Several hours after the Punjabi singer's murder, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh aka Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the killing by issuing a statement on social media. Brar confessed that he, Sachin Bishnoi, and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were responsible for the killing.

Three shooters identified as Sunny, Anil Lath, and Bholu - all residents of Haryana - have already been arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with the murder of Vicky Midhukhera, while, another accused identified as Shaganpreet, who was manager of Sidhu Moosewala was also nominated as accused in the FIR registered regarding the murder of Vicky. Shaganpreet has escaped to Australia and is wanted by the Police.

