Punjab CM Lauds Police For Ops Against Gangsters; 'Govt Committed To Safeguarding Lives'

In an encounter carried out by the Punjab Police in Amritsar, the two killers of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala were gunned down by the police.

Bhagwant Mann

Image: PTI


Lauding the Punjab Police and the Anti-Gangster Task Force for carrying out major operations against gangsters in the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has asserted that no stones will be left unturned for making Punjab a peaceful, prosperous, and progressive state. Notably, the chief minister's statement came in the backdrop of a recent encounter carried out by the Punjab Police in Amritsar where they took down the killers of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala.

In a statement issued from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Mann while stating that his state government has launched a decisive war against gangsters and anti-social elements further also added that as committed, the Punjab Police has achieved a major success in the encounter carried out in Amritsar. 

He categorically also said that the police officers exhibited "rare courage and heroism" during the operation to eliminate the gangsters from Punjab. 

"The Punjab Police has upheld its glorious tradition of bravery and professional commitment to safeguard the lives of people. These gangsters were involved in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala", Mann said.

Further adding that no one will be allowed to disturb the "hard-earned peace" of the state, the Chief Minister added that his government is committed to maintaining peace, law, and order in Punjab at every cost and "severest of severe action" will be taken against gangsters and anti-social elements.

Punjab Police's major encounter against the killers of Sidhu Moosewala

Earlier on Wednesday, a fierce encounter broke out between a team of the Punjab Police and the two gangsters in the Cheecha Bhakna village of Amritsar district. The two accused identified as Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh were involved in the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala. They were gunned down by the police team after a heavy exchange of fire. 

In addition to that, two police officials and a journalist also sustained injuries. While an AK-47 and a pistol were recovered after the encounter, a forensic team also reached the site for further investigation. 

Following the same, CM Bhagwant Mann was among the first ones to tweet over it as he congratulated the Punjab Police and Anti Gangster Task Force for the huge success. 

Image: PTI

