The Punjab DGP on Sunday announced that an FIR has been registered over the escape of Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Deepak Tinu from police custody. A close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Tinu reportedly escaped when he was brought on a production warrant from the Goindwal Sahib jail in another case by the Mansa police. He is one of the 24 accused persons who have been chargesheeted for the murder of the singer-cum-Congress leader. Taking to Twitter, the Punjab DGP assured that the gangster will be recaptured soon.

"FIR registered against errant police official on escape of Deepak Tinu from custody in Mansa. Incharge CIA apprehended and suspended. Being dismissed from service under Article 311. No laxity will be tolerated. Police teams have fanned out and operation for re-arresting accused launched," the DGP revealed.

The opposition parties in Punjab have been up in arms against the Bhagwant Mann-led government over this incident. For instance, Punjab's Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa opined, "This is height of Punjab Police and Administration's carelessness and negligence. Such errors and security breaches are inexcusable. Punjab's law and order situation is upon the winds. If they are incapable of handling hardcore detained criminals then God save the common man". BJP also criticised the Punjab CM for campaigning in Gujarat at this juncture.

The Sidhu Moosewala murder case

Sidhu Moosewala, who unsuccessfully contested the Punjab Assembly polls, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jawahar Ke village on May 29. AAP came under fire for his murder as the state government reduced his security just a day earlier along with 423 other VIPs. Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house. The assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

In a 1850-page chargesheet filed by the Mansa Police in connection with this case on August 26, Goldy Brar was named as the mastermind of the murder. Out of the 24 accused, Brar, Sachin Thapan, Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol and Lipin Nehra are abroad. A day earlier, the Punjab Police announced that Thapan was detained in Azerbaijan with the help of the Centre. While Bishnoi, who fled to Dubai on a fake passport later moved to Kenya, the hunt for him is still on. Both of them were continuously in touch with Brar, sources added.