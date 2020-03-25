Punjab Govt Warns Of Strict Action Against Violators As It Announces New Curfew Guidelines

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced new curfew guidelines to ease problems amidst the Coronavirus lockdown and also warned of strict against violators and people who are under home quarantine. Along with this, Punjab CMO's official twitter handle also shared district helpline numbers.

Punjab CM warned of strict action against violators

Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh announces new curfew guidelines to ease people's problems amid #Covid_19 #Lockdown. Warns of strict action U/Section 188 IPC against those violating curfew & #HomeQuarantine. Also shared latest #CurfewGuidelines and district #HelpLineNos. pic.twitter.com/A1bxmUp9om — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) March 24, 2020

According to the guidelines, door to door delivery of essential commodities that is groceries, milk, fruits and vegetables may be ensured through pre-identified hawkers/distributors wherever possible during the period of curfew.

"Grocery shops, milk vendors, fruits and vegetable shops and chemists should be permitted to open on rotation in a manner that at any point of time at least one shop each is open in a given area. Such shops should also be allowed to provide door-to-door delivery on call. The shops permitted to open should be kept under the supervision of 1-2 policemen to check over-crowding and maintain spatial distancing," it said.

READ | Punjab CM reveals '94,000 NRIs returned recently'; 30,000 in isolation amid Coronavirus

'Vehicular movement without a pass not to be allowed'

The Cheif Minister directed District Mandi Officers/Market Committee Secretaries to ensure a system of home delivery of vegetables and groceries respectively. "Only in case of emergency, people may be permitted to go on-foot for 3-4 things namely groceries, milk, fruits and vegetables and medicines/chemists and, to doctors and nursing homes. Vehicular movement without a pass not to be allowed. In an emergency, a citizen/resident should be able to call police or civil control rooms to avail necessary essential services," the guidelines said.

Singh has also set up Punjab CM COVID Relief Fund, as a separate entity, for donations to fight the crisis in the state. Punjab has reported 29 coronavirus cases till Tuesday evening while Chandigarh has seven confirmed patients.

READ | Over 100 arrested for defying curfew in Punjab

PM Modi declares a nationwide lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the country at 8 pm on Tuesday, 24 March. In a major announcement, he declared a nationwide lockdown for 3 weeks. “Every state, union territory, village and district will be a part of this lockdown,” he added. The lockdown will start at midnight on 24th March.

The PM said that these 21 days are crucial to reducing the spread of the Coronavirus and that the decision was taken after consulting with various health experts and the World Health Organization (WHO). He acknowledged that 3 weeks is a long time and there will be a lot of inconveniences, but that these steps were necessary to prevent suffering in the long term.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported about 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus.

READ | Punjab CM sets up COVID relief fund

READ | Six more test positive for coronavirus in Punjab; total cases 29

(With ANI inputs)