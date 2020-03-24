Punjab CM Reveals '94,000 NRIs Returned Recently'; 30,000 In Isolation Amid Coronavirus

With Punjab reporting 29 Coronavirus cases, Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh, on Tuesday, revealed that over 94000 non-resident Indians have returned to the state in the past few months. Not specifying where the individuals hailed from, Singh said that around 30,000 people have been placed under isolation. He added that all-out efforts are being made to trace the remaining - over 60000 individuals.

Punjab CM: '94000 NRIs returned in past few months'

Over 94000 NRIs and foreign returnees entered into Punjab in recent days. Most of them have been tracked & around 30,000 people have been placed under isolation. All-out efforts are being made to trace the remaining: Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Office (File photo) pic.twitter.com/CUnn0tiIsO — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

ICMR warns of community transmission

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday, has published a study warning about community transmission of the pandemic in the coming few weeks. The study which does mathematical modeling of the Coronavirus spread in India, states that community transmission of the disease may take place from a minimum of 20 days to a few months. PM Modi is set to address the nation for the 2nd time on Coronavirus.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 519 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 106. Nine deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and shut down over 32 states and Union territories.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation. Visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

