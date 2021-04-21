Punjab Police Seeks Legal Opinion On Filing FIR Against 'Pakistani' Pigeon

Punjab Police in Amritsar is in hot water these days and the reason is a complaint filed by the Border Security Force to register an FIR against a pigeon who came from the other side of the border.

Border Security Forces in its communication to Punjab Police has written, "It is to inform to you that, on 17 April 2021 at about 18:25 Hrs a pigeon came and sat on the shoulder of No 121019903 CT Niraj Kumar in BOP Roranwala while the individual was performing the camp guard duty. No 121019903 CT Niraj Kumar simply caught that pigeon and informed post comdr who was present near camp guard area. Post comdr Insp Ompal Singh searched that pigeon and found a white paper with a Number 03024103346 may be any landline number written and warped with adhesive tape around the left leg of the pigeon".

The letter has also mentioned that the pigeon is white in colour with a black head and BSF has also recovered a white paper written Number 03024103346 at a distance of 350 Mtrs from the Fence of Indo Pakistan International Border in Amritsar.

Border Security Forces has requested Punjab Police to register an FIR against the recovered pigeon at Border Out Post Roranwala and asked for a copy of the same for their course of action.

So far, Punjab Police has not registered an FIR as they have sought legal opinion in this matter. When asked whether the numbers written were by the owner of the pigeon or some signal from across the border, Gurpartap Singh Sahota, DSP Attari told Republic Media Network that it is a matter of investigation and will be probed after getting a legal opinion.

The matter has been recorded in the daily diary register (DDR) and till the time legal opinion comes, the pigeon has been sent to the forest department.

Update at 11:57 pm:

BSF Punjab issues statement:

On 17th Apr 2021, BSF troops of BOP Roranwala recovered a pigeon with a number written on a paper tied to its leg. Police was informed about this matter as it was a number that may be an actionable information. However, it was inadvertently mentioned to register FIR. Matter already apprised to district police officers about the inadvertent mention with a request for suitable necessary action.

