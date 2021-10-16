Punjab Police Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 34 Crores From Indo-Pak Border; Arrests Drug Smuggler

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Ferozepur Police on Friday, October 15, arrested a drug smuggler and recovered 6.73 kgs of heroin from the fields near the international border of Punjab. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Harmandeep Hans informed that the recovered heroin is worth Rs 34 crores. The accused identified as Didar Singh is a resident of Naurang Ke Sial village of Ferozepur district.

Speaking at a press conference, Hans said, "Didar Singh was caught by police during patrolling and recovered 120 grams of heroin from his possession at first".

He added that over 6 kg 730 gm of heroin worth Rs 34 crore was recovered when search operations were conducted near the Indo-Pak international borders of Punjab.

The police further informed that during the interrogation, the accused said that he used to access heroin from the Pakistan-based smugglers. The investigation is still underway.

Indian Army seizes heroin

Earlier on October 2, the Indian troops deployed along the LOC in Uri Sector conducted a search operation and recovered 25-30 kilograms of drugs worth Rs 20-25 crores in packages with Pakistani markings. This development comes after a Pakistan-based terrorist was killed and another identified as Ali Babar was captured alive following an extended search operation conducted on September 28.

Bengaluru drug peddling case

On September 28, four people including two Iranian nationals were arrested by The Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection to drug trafficking in Bengaluru. Marijuana worth Rs 1 crore, 130 marijuana plants, LSD blotting papers, and a car was recovered from the two Iranian nationals who were unlawfully residing in Bidadi.

Giving an update to the case, Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City Police, said in a tweet, "CCB arrest 4 drug peddlers including 2 Iranians, overstaying on student visa procured hybrid cannabis seeds through the darknet and grown at home using Ultraviolet lights. Case booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and Foreigners Act".

Mundra Port drug seize case

On September 21, the NCB seized 2988.22 Kg heroin worth ₹21,000 crores, and two people were arrested from Vijaywada of the firm Aashi trading. According to the authorities, the drugs were brought in from Iran and Afghanistan. Currently, many search raids are conducted by the National Investigation Agency.

(With ANI input)

(Image: ANI)