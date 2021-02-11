R-Day Violence: Family Of Farmer Who Died After Tractor Overturning Seek SIT Probe In HC

Seeking a SIT probe into the 25-year old farmer's death Navreet Singh due to tractor overturning on January 26, his 69-year-old grandfather has moved the Delhi High Court on Thursday. While Delhi police has maintained that the farmer's death was due to a road accident, his kin has alleged that the farmer was shot at leading to his tractor toppling and his death. His grandfather has alleged that the Delhi police have not filed an FIR and sought an investigation into the incident.

SC to hear on Wednesday pleas related to tractor rally violence on Republic Day

Farmer's grandfather moves HC

Arguing for the victim, advocate Vrinda Grover pointed out that the Delhi Commissioner have stated that no deaths have been caused in the protests due to police actions adding eye-witness accounts alleged that the farmer was shot at. She argued that post-mortem of the body, which was taken by the farmer to Uttar Pradesh's Bilaspur, showed that death happened due to head injury and four wounds were found on his body. Demanding a copy of the X-Ray report, videography of the post-mortem, she added that raw footage of the CCTV from ITO where the farmer died must be placed before the court, alleging that the farmer was shot at. The Delhi government has agreed to provide documents, electronic evidence asked by the petitioner. The next hearing into the case will be held on February 26.

FIR filed against Congress MP & others

Delhi police has filed an FIR against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and six others for their tweet claiming that a farmer was killed due to police firing. Delhi police has refuted these claims, stating that his death was due to tractor overturning. The complaint claimed that Tharoor and others were 'misreporting' and 'spreading disharmony' during the clashes between the police and farmers on Republic Day. A case under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 124A (sedition), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered, as per reports.

Republic Day violence

Despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)'s assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the Republic Day tractor march, violence broke out on January 26, as the farmers entered Delhi - breaking barricades and cemented barriers, riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalising a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police - leading to clashes with Delhi police. As teargas shells, lathicharge was used, police claimed that over 500 personnel were injured and one protestor died after a tractor upturned. The most shocking act was when a group of farmers allegedly led by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu breached the Red Fort and hoisted the 'Nishan Sahib' and the Kisan Union flag atop the Red Fort's dome and the Khalsa flag on the flag pole. The Delhi police have filed over 25 cases, 44 FIRs and arrested 122 people - after a protestor died and 510 police personnel were injured.

