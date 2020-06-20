Rahul Gandhi Takes New Line To Target Centre On Galwan Clash After 'Why Unarmed?' Attack

A day after an all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Congress chief once again took to Twitter and accused the Prime Minister of surrendering the Indian territory to Chinese aggression. In his tweet on Saturday, he asked why were the Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan faceoff between India and China. Even as he was given a lesson on peace and tranquility treaties between the two countries by EAM S Jaishankar when he raised the question on 'unarmed soldiers', Rahul Gandhi has now demanded specifics about the location where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred during the faceoff.

PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression.



If the land was Chinese:

1. Why were our soldiers killed?

2. Where were they killed? pic.twitter.com/vZFVqtu3fD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 20, 2020

READ | China reiterates sovereignty claim on Galwan valley; accuses Indian Army of crossing LAC

Moreover, on Saturday morning, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram asked about the 'fuss' on May 5 and May 6. Taunting on PM Modi's statement that 'no one has entered India's borders', Chidambaram asked what was the June 6 Corps Commanders talk about. He also questioned MEA statements about 'disengagement' and asked why PM has given 'clean-chit' to China.

PM said there is no foreigner (meaning Chinese) in Indian territory. If this is true, what was the fuss about May 5-6? Why was there a fight between troops on June 16-17? Why did India lose 20 lives? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 20, 2020

'Get the facts straight': Jaishankar to Rahul Gandhi

Earlier, when Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Centre asking why were Indian soldiers at the Galwan valley were 'unarmed,' EAM S Jaishankar responded. Telling the Wayanad MP to 'get the facts straight', Jaishankar clarified that the army of both sides cannot use firearms during faceoff as per 1996 and 2005 agreements and are bound to maintain 'peace and tranquillity'. He also added that is why the Indian soldiers refrained.

READ | Galwan Valley face-off: 5 reasons why China shouldn't underestimate India's strength

PM Modi: 'No one has entered India's borders'

Asserting that China is not on Indian soil, PM Narendra Modi, on Friday, said that none of India's border posts have been captured, nor had China breached the Indian borders, at the all-party meeting chaired by him to brief political parties on the LAC situation. He added that the 20 martyrs died fighting and saving the motherland from the enemy. He also said that the Army has always done whatever is necessary to protect India's sovereignty - be it deployment action or counteraction.

On Thursday, PM Narendra Modi, gave a stern warning to China, saying that while India wished to maintain peace, it will not stay quiet if provoked. He added that the nation must be proud to know that its 20 Army martyrs who died in Galwan Valley, died fighting till the end. He had then called an all-party meeting to brief all political parties on the situation on the LAC.

#WeAreOne | Neither have they intruded into our border, nor has any post been taken over by them (China). 20 of our jawans were martyred, but those who dared Bharat Mata, they were taught a lesson: PM Modi at all-party meet pic.twitter.com/mkkJrWTX5q — Republic (@republic) June 19, 2020

READ | LAC faceoff: PM Modi warns China, says 'India capable of befitting reply if instigated'

READ | PM Modi assures 'No one has entered India's borders', extols martyrs' bravery on LAC