PM Modi Assures 'No One Has Entered India's Borders', Extols Martyrs' Bravery On LAC

Asserting that China is not on Indian soil, PM Narendra Modi, on Friday, said that none of India's border posts have been captured, nor had China breached the Indian borders, at the all-party meeting chaired by him to brief political parties on the LAC situation. He added that the 20 martyrs died fighting and saving the motherland from the enemy. He also said that the Army has always done whatever is necessary to protect India's sovereignty - be it deployment action or counteraction.

PM Modi: 'No one has entered India's borders'

Furthermore, he stated that over the years the country had given priority to infrastructure development in border areas to secure its borders. He added that the requirement of the forces for Fighter Planes, modern helicopters, missile defense systems, etc., was noted by the government. He said that due to the newly built road at the LAC, increased patrolling, vigilance has increased and that 'one could not move an inch towards India's borders, without their knowledge'.

PM Modi also that previously areas that were not in India's visibility were now being monitored by the forces effectively. Extolling India's increased capacity with respect to China's military prowess, he added, "Those who were not monitored or stopped before were now being stopped at every corner by our jawans". Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too said that there was no intelligence failure by India at the LAC.

PM Modi: 'India won't stay quiet'

On Thursday, PM Narendra Modi, gave a stern warning to China, saying that while India wished to maintain peace, it will not stay quiet if provoked. He added that the nation must be proud to know that its 20 Army martyrs who died in Galwan Valley, died fighting till the end. He had then called an all-party meeting to brief all political parties on the situation on the LAC.

What happened at Galwan?

20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per US intelligence reports, the Chinese side has suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia, four others are in critical but stable condition, while 72 others are recuperating from minor injuries at various hospitals. Currently, both countries have disengaged at LAC, while talks via diplomatic channels and Army-level.

