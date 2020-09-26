'Rail Roko' Agitation Extended Till Sept 29 By Punjab Farmers Protesting Against Farm Bill

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Friday announced it will extend its 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab against the Farm Bills till September 29. The 'rail roko' agitation had started on September 24 Thursday and was scheduled to end on September 26. The three-day agitation forced the railway authorities to suspend the operation of special passenger trains in the state.

"We have decided to extend our agitation till September 29. We want the government to resolve the issue of farm Bills," committee president Satnam Singh Pannu said over the phone.

Women and youth to join the agitation

Sarwan Singh Pandher, State Secretary of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti said on September 27, members of women's groups will join the protest and on September 28, youth will take part in the protest on the occasion of Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary. Adding further he said that they will not allow any leaders of the political parties to address the farmers at the protest site and their struggle will continue till the recently passed farm bills are not withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the farmers have continuously expressed apprehension that the farm Bills would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system and they would be at the mercy of big corporate entities. The protesting farmers affirmed that they would continue their fight till the three farm Bills were revoked.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill were passed by Parliament earlier this week. The government has said that the proposed legislation will benefit the farmers and help increase their earnings.

Railways suspend 14 pairs of special trains

Earlier the Railway authorities had said that 14 pairs of special trains would remain suspended between September 24 and September 26. According to the officials, the decision to suspend the rail operations had been taken keeping in mind the safety of passengers and the protection of railway property from any damage.

PM says farm bills to benefit small, marginal farmers most

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday small and marginal farmers, who constitute 85 percent of the peasant community, will benefit the most from the farm reforms which, he added, give them an option to sell their produce outside agriculture 'mandis' for a better price. PM also hit out at the Opposition for its attack on his government over the farm bills issue. He said those who always 'lied' to farmers are now 'shooting from their shoulders' and misleading them for their own political benefit.

Addressing BJP leaders and workers on the birth anniversary of the party's ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay, Modi asked them to reach out to farmers on the ground and inform them about the details and benefits of the new agriculture reforms and how these will empower them. BJP's ground connect will finish off the propaganda being spread about the reforms, he said.

