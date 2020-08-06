Rajasthan HC To Decide On Plea Seeking Stay On BSP MLAs' Merger With Cong On August 11

In a major development on Thursday, the division bench of Rajasthan High Court comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta directed the single-judge bench to decide on the plea seeking an immediate stay on the merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress on August 11. Earlier, the single bench had issued notice to Assembly Speaker and the 6 BSP-turned-Congress MLAs and sought their reply by August 11. BJP MLA Madan Dilawar and BSP national secretary Satish Mishra appealed against this interim order of the HC before the division bench headed by the Chief Justice.

The division bench ordered that the notices would be served to the MLAs at Jaisalmer through a special messenger of the Rajasthan HC. Moreover, the notices shall also be published in the local newspapers of Jaisalmer and Barmer. The Jaisalmer District Judge shall facilitate the serving of the notices and can avail of the police's assistance if required.

Controversy over BSP MLAs joining Congress

In September 2019, 6 BSP MLAs- Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana, and Rajendra Gudha joined Congress and this move was subsequently approved by the Assembly Speaker. But the BSP national leadership cried foul over this development. On July 28, former Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati lamented that the Rajasthan CM had acted with a "malicious intent" despite BSP's unconditional support to the Congress government after the 2018 Assembly polls. She recalled that Gehlot had facilitated the entry of BSP MLAs into Congress during his previous tenure as the CM as well.

The BSP chief warned that the 6 MLAs could be disqualified for violating the whip to vote against the Congress party. According to her, the BSP had been cheated by Congress on multiple occasions. Furthermore, she contended that Gehlot and Congress shall be responsible if the Rajasthan government is reduced to a minority.

Currently, the Congress government in Rajasthan is facing a crisis owing to the mini-revolt triggered by 19 MLAs including sacked Deputy CM Sachin Pilot. On the other hand, Congress MLAs belonging to the Gehlot camp are holed up in Jaisalmer to prevent alleged attempts of horse-trading. As the opposition is likely to demand a floor test when the Assembly session commences on August 14, the fate of the 6 BSP-turned-Congress MLAs is crucial for the survival of the Gehlot-led government.

