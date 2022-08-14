Rajasthan Min Assures Strict Action Over Dalit Boy's Death; 'such People Won't Be Spared'

After a Dalit minor boy was allegedly beaten to death by the private school director reportedly for drinking water from the common filter in Rajasthan’s Jalore, Congress leader and Cabinet Minister in the Ashok Gehlot government, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said that such people won't be spared and strict action will be taken against them as the Rajasthan government is number one in the good governance.

Speaking to ANI over the death of the Dalit boy in Jalore, Congress' Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said, "People with such wrong minds won’t be spared. There will be strict action against such people. No teacher has the right to misbehave like this. And if any teacher is doing this, the law maintaining the government in Rajasthan will not leave anyone. Rajasthan is number one in good governance and in the law system."

BJP slams Ashok Gehlot govt over Dalit boy killing case

Speaking to Republic over the Jalore incident, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Rajasthan government and called it state-sponsored atrocities against the scheduled caste community. “There is a rise in atrocities, particularly rape against SC women and atrocities against SC children," Poonawalla said.

Recalling the past incidents of atrocities on the SC community, he said, “Those who talk about Dalit lives matter, those who talk about Dalit rights are innocently silent when these incidents come out on the regular basis from Rajasthan because Rahul Gandhi and company entire outrage is selective and politically convenient. Therefore when such things come from Rajasthan He says nothing about it and takes no action against the Home Minister who is the chief minister of Rajasthan." "Today I want to Rajasthan the Chief Minister that under your watch a 9-year-old was beaten to death in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav because he dared to drink water from a vessel which was not meant for him? Is this the kind of state government you are running where an SC member can’t drink water from a vessel? This is the love and affection you have for the citizens?" Poonawalla asked.

Dalit boy allegedly beaten to death in Rajasthan

The incident took place in a private school in Jalore when the director of the private school allegedly beat up a Dalit minor boy for allegedly drinking water from a common "Matki" (earthen pot). The child was rushed to Ahemdabad in Gujarat for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries as the minor could not survive the brutal beating of the director of the private school.

After getting the information the police acted swiftly and registered a case in the matter. Moreover, internet services have been suspended in Jalore to avoid a law and order situation as there is a possibility of several groups protesting over the alleged brutal killing of a Dalit boy.

"We have registered a case in the matter. The accused teacher has been arrested and is now interrogated. the 'Matki' angle is being probed," DySP Jalore, Himmat Singh said on Saturday.