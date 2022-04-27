Rajiv Gandhi Assassination: SC Asks Centre To Clarify Position On Release Of Perarivalan

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Central government to clarify its position with regards to the release of AG Perarivalan, one of the seven people convicted in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The bench headed by Justice L Nageshwar Rao on Wednesday questioned why the court should not release the convict, and observed that the issue was caught between who should decide his release.

During the hearing, the state counsel apprised that still no decision had been taken by the Governor, who had referred the matter to the President. To this, the apex court asked the Centre whether the State Governor has the power to send the recommendation sent by the State Cabinet to the President without taking a decision. While noting that the decision lay with the government and not the governor, the top court observed that the latter had no individual role to have his own view against the Cabinet prima facie.

SC Grants bail to convict Perarivalan

On March 9, the Supreme Court granted bail to AG Perarivalan on the grounds that the convict had already served the last 32 years in jail. The bail was granted by a bench comprising Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice BR Gavai. The court noted that they have considered that the accused has spent the past three decades in the prison and is entitled to be released on a bail. The bail order was vehemently opposed by the Centre in the court. Prior to this, AG Perarivalan had been granted parole twice last year. In July 2021, his parole was further extended by a month at the request of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

On 21 May 1991, former Prime Minister and Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber when he was campaigning for the party at Sriperumpudur. AG Perarivalan was arrested on 11 June 1991 and was convicted of procuring a 9-volt battery for the explosive device. V Sriharan alias Murugan, his wife Nalini, AG Perarivalan, Santhan, Jayakumar, P Ravichandran, and Robert Payas were the seven individuals convicted for Rajiv Gandhi’s killing.