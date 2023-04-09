Ram Navami Violence In Bengal Must Be Probed By NIA, Says Former Patna High Court Judge

The Ram Navami violence that ensued in parts of West Bengal must be investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), said a former Chief Justice of the Patna High Court. L Narasimha Reddy. The former judge said an investigation is needed to confirm if the chaos in Rishra and Shibpur in Hoogly was a result of a larger conspiracy. "We need NIA for examining to know if these riots were conducted in a concerted manner. There are clear points that in both cases police are responsible for the incident," Reddy said during a press conference on Sunday per ANI.

This comes after a six-member fact-finding team led by Reddy was denied entry into the violence-hit areas of Rishra by the police. While speaking to ANI, Reddy said that the team was stopped near the Nabanna toll plaza in Hoogly citing Section 144 imposed in the district. "They are saying that Section 144 is imposed but nothing is here. They are scared because they will be exposed."

Apart from Reddy's team, the Indian Secular Front (ISF) was also stopped from visiting the areas but he said that situation is not bad as it seems. "The situation here is not that bad. Some political forces are trying to stoke tension and violence. Locals of Rishra are peace-loving and united but some people did try to incite trouble here. Our objective was to go to Rishra and talk to the local administration on the prevailing situation," an ISF leader said per ANI.

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is blaming 'outsiders' and ultimately the BJP for the ruckus caused in multiple locations. In the same press conference, Rajpal Singh, IG State Crime Branch (Retd), member of Fact Finding Committee, meanwhile accused the administration and the Bengal police of being the 'real culprits.' "The administration has failed to improve the situation. Innocent people are being booked and main culprits are being sheltered," Singh said.