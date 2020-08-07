Kerala Nun Rape: Accused Ex-Bishop Granted Bail, Travelling Outside Kerala Restricted

In a breaking development in the Kerala Nun rape case, accused ex-Bishop Franco Mulakkal has been granted bail on Friday by Kottayam court. He has been granted bail till August 13 on the condition that he will not travel outside Kerala till August 13 and have to pay a surety of Rs 2 lakh. The court will decide the future of this trail on August 13.

His counsel submitted documents with regards to his home quarantine, which has been accepted by the court as well as the prosecutor. The documents submitted include a written statement by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, ratifying the former bishop's home quarantine for 14 days.

A month back, the Kerala High Court on July 7 dismissed a petition filed by Mulakkal seeking directions to discharge him without a trial from the rape case. He had repeated his claims of 'lack of evidence' and 'contradictions in the nun's statements' for quashing the charges against him. Subsequently, the Kottayam district court dismissed his bail plea after he failed to appear in court and issued a non-bailable warrant against him and directed him to appear before the court.

Mulakkal had given the excuse of being under quarantine in Jalandhar due to COVID-19 for not being able to attend the court proceedings. His counsel had then submitted that the priest could not appear as he was stuck in a COVID-19 containment zone at Jalandhar in Punjab. However, the prosecution on July 13 countered the claim by the accused, saying the place where he lived in Jalandhar was not a COVID-19 containment zone on July 1 and argued that he was trying to delay the trial. The court then cancelled his bail and posted the case to August 13.

The rape case against the Bishop was registered by police in Kottayam district. The nun in her complaint to the police in June 2018, had alleged that she was subjected to sexual abuse by the Bishop between 2014 and 2016. The bishop, who was arrested by the Special Investigation Team which probed the case, has been charged with wrongful confinement, rape, unnatural sex and criminal intimidation.

