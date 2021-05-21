Rape-convict & Dera Chief Ram Rahim Singh Granted Parole To Look After His Ailing Mother

In a breaking development, rape-convict and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was granted parole on Friday to look after his ailing mother, as per ANI. The notorious Dera chief Ram Rahim is serving a 20-year jail term at Rohtak's Sunaria jail since 2017 for raping two of his followers. In August 2017, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced by a special CBI court in Panchkula to 20 years in jail in the rape case.

Ram Rahim's previous parole applications which were rejected

Earlier in August 2019, Dera chief Ram Rahim Singh had applied for parole for the same reason - to look after his ailing mother. The plea was found invalid by Sunaria Jail Superintendent Sunil Sangwan on the basis of a report of the Sirsa deputy commissioner, who took into account the security considerations and the opinion of the board of doctors who examined the Dera chief's mother.

Sirsa Civil Surgeon Govind Gupta had examined the Dera chief's mother Naseeb Kaur (83). The Sirsa district administration had sent the medical report of the Dera chief's mother to Sunil Sangwan on August 8. Commenting on it, Rohtak Division Commissioner Pankaj Yadav had then said that the jail superintendent had not found any valid ground for the parole plea. In June 2019, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief had applied for 42-day parole for farming in his fields in Sirsa. Later, he withdrew the application.

Dera chief complains of blood-pressure issues

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was moved to PGIMS Rohtak on the advice of prison doctors, officials said on May 12. The 53-year-old chief of the Sirsa-headquartered sect would be kept under the observation of a team of doctors in the government hospital, the officials in the prisons department said. Gurmeet Ram Rahim was examined by the doctors at the high-security prison after he complained of blood pressure-related issues, the officials said.

After being examined by the jail doctors, he was taken to PGIMS at Rohtak for better observation and management, they said. "He had some fluctuation in his blood pressure. On the advice of (prison) doctors, he was taken to PGIMS Rohtak," Haryana's Director General of Prisons Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor told PTI over the phone. Security was been tightened at the hospital, a police official from Rohtak told PTI, adding the sect chief had been kept in a separate ward.