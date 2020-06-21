Rath Yatra: Supreme Court To Hear Pleas Seeking Modification Of Its Order For Odisha

Amid the tussle to hold the Puri Rath Yatra, the Supreme Court is set to hear tomorrow four petitions seeking modification of its order staying the annual Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra, amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The apex court will also hear petitions seeking modifications for conducting similar yatras in other places in the state. The SC had ruled that the Rath Yatra could not be allowed in the interest of public health and safety.

Guj HC stays Ahmedabad's rath yatra on coronavirus concerns

SC to hear Rath Yatra pleas

Supreme Court will hear tomorrow four petitions seeking modification of its earlier order of June 18, which had stayed the 'Rath Yatra' in Puri and all other places in Odisha keeping in view the spread of #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/lgDXzzOO8H — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Rath Yatra to be held without pomp and splendour in Bengal this year

SC stays Jagannath Rath Yatra

On Thursday, the SC announced its decision to stay the annual Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha that was slated to be held on June 23 amid the Coronavirus scare in the country. The SC bench headed by CJI SA Bobde said that they considered it appropriate for the interest of public health and safety of citizens to restrain the state from holding the Rath Yatra in Odisha this year. The decision has been challenged by the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, which has recommended that the festival be held without devotees and by sealing Puri, with people being allowed to watch the festival on TV.

"We are not allowing this. Lord Jagannath will not forgive us if we allow this to continue. All activities related to the Rath Yatra are injuncted," said the CJI.

Supreme Court stays Odisha's Puri Jagannath Yatra in view of public health & safety

Gujarat HC stays Ahmedabad's Rath Yatra

Following the SC, the Gujarat High Court on Saturday ordered stay on holding of annual Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad on coronavirus concerns. The HC stayed the procession in view of the prevailing situation arising out of the coronavirus after the state government informed that the yatra covers a route of around 18 km and approximately 7-8 lakh people will participate in it. The Hgh Court expressed shock at the government granting permission to the yatra in May, amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Would abide by SC order staying Rath Yatra in Puri, elsewhere in state: Odisha cabinet

West Bengal arranges low-key Rath Yatra

The Rath Yatra is set to be a low-key affair in West Bengal this year, as several organising committees of the annual car festival have called off festivities to avoid public gatherings in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKON) here has already scrapped its plan to take out chariots of Lord Jagannath. The devotees will, however, be able to witness the rituals live on social media, said ISKCON.