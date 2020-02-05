Nirbhaya Should Get Justice, Convicts Misusing Law To Delay Hanging: Ravi Shankar Prasad

After the Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that the convicts in the Nirbhaya case will be allowed a week to exercise their legal remedies, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder are misusing the law to delay their hanging. He also stated that the judgement of the court should be implemented at the earliest.

While addressing the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Prasad said that the Supreme Court had confirmed the death sentences in the case and President Ram Nath Kovind has also rejected the mercy petition of the culprits.

"The way the convicts are misusing the law to stop that (sentence), it is unfortunate. This is not right," Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Adding further, he also stated that the government had moved to the Delhi High Court against the lower court's order.

"We are very firm. Nirbhaya, who was the daughter of this country, should get justice. The death sentence should be carried out at the earliest," he said.

The Central government had earlier moved to the Delhi High Court challenging the Patiala House Court order, which stayed the execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case. A single-judge Bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait had on Sunday reserved the order in the matter after hearing arguments from all the parties.

Delhi HC Gives Nirbhaya Rapists 1-week time

The Delhi High Court earlier today passed its order on a plea filed by the Home Ministry and Tihar Jail authorities on February 1 challenging the Patiala House Court order. Delhi High Court said that the convicts in the Nirbhaya case will be allowed a week to exercise their legal remedies, following which the trial court will begin proceedings for their execution.

The Delhi High Court said, "Delhi Prison Rules do not say that if mercy petition of one convict is pending, the execution of the other convicts can take place." The Judge further added, "It cannot be disputed that the convicts have frustrated the process by using delaying tactics. But it is relevant to consider if the delay in execution of death sentence is attributable to the legal resorts taken by the convicts."

"Since up to the Supreme Court their fate has been decided by a common judgment, I am of the opinion that death warrant of all convicts should be executed together and not separately," the High Court verdict added.

