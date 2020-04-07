Relief For Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, FIR Quashed By Rajasthan HC

Giving relief to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, the Rajasthan High Court quashed the FIR filed against Dorsey for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Brahmin community. An FIR was filed in November 2018, alleging that a picture posted by Dorsey had hurt the sentiments of the Brahmin community. The picture was with journalists holding a poster bearing the slogan “Smash Brahminical Patriarchy”.

On Tuesday, Justice Sandeep Mehta of the Rajasthan HC disposed the application and stated, “I am of the opinion that allowing investigation in the matter to be continued is absolutely uncalled for.”

Court order

On page 6 of the 7-page court order, the judge said the words by no stretch of imagination can be perceived as offensive, and even remotely hurting the religious sentiment of any section of society.

The victory for Dorsey was achieved by senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani with Advocate Ravi Sharma and a team from the prestigious law firm Karanjawala & Co. headed by Senior Partner Sandeep Kapur. The state was represented by AAG Farzand Ali with Public Prosecutor Mahipal Bishnoi. Nishant Bora appeared for the person who posted the image on Twitter.

Twitter apology

Earlier, Twitter has extended an apology through Vijaya Gadde, Global Head of Legal, Policy, Trust and Safety Lead at Twitter, who stated- "I'm very sorry for this. It's not reflective of our views. We took a private photo with a gift just given to us- we should have been more thoughtful,"

