Netizens Not Satisfied With Elon Musk's Endorsement For Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Social Media News

Elon Musk has publically supported Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey as tensions cloud over the latter's position with activist shareholders seeking a replacement

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Elon Musk

Space X CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday has publically supported Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey as tensions cloud over the latter's position with activist shareholders seeking a replacement. This came just days after media reports stated that activist-investor Elliott Management Corp has pushed for Dorsey's removal from the role. 

Taking to the microblogging site, Tesla co-founder said, he supports him and that Dorsey has a “good heart”. Many netizens were not pleased by looking at Musk's supportive tweet. 

Netizens react

From the time Musk posted his tweet it has received over more than 46,000 likes and 3000 retweets. But looking at the comment section of Musk's tweet shows that the netizens are quite not pleased with his decision. Here are few tweets: 

Elliot roots for undivided attention

Elliott founded by billionaire Paul Singer has reportedly taken a stake of more than $1 billion in Twitter and nominated four directors. The  American investment management firm's main concern is the need for Twitter to have a full-time CEO rather than someone like Dorsey who splits his time between the social media company and mobile-payments platform, Square Inc. 

The firm pushed for the change stating that Dorsey's attention is divided between running Twitter and his financial transactions startup Square and that Dorsey intends to live part of each year in Africa. Twitter early this month reported that it added millions of new users and boosted ad revenue in the fourth quarter, sparking optimism over its growth prospects.

First Published:
COMMENT
