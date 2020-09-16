'Revived Grassroot Democracy In J-K,' Says India At UNHRC, Takes A Dig At Pakistan

At the 45th Session of the Human Rights Council, India responded strongly to UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet's comments on Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the country had managed to revive grass-root democracy in the region 'despite persistent attempts by a neighbouring country to infiltrate terrorists.' ”We regret that the High Commissioner in her oral update made a reference to the situation in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” said India’s permanent representative Indra Mani Pandey.

“We have been able to revive grass root democracy and provide a new momentum to social and economic development, despite the challenge posed by COVID-19 pandemic and persistent attempts by one country to infiltrate terrorists to derail this process by all possible means,” Indra Mani Pandey added, taking a dig at Pakistan.

Pandey added that the revival of grass-root democracy in the region, post the abrogation of Article 270 had provided new momentum to social and economic development in J&K. It had also helped in re-affirming the Government's commitment to delivering socio-economic justice to the citizens of the region, he said.

“By extending coverage of positive and affirmative federal legislation and repealing discriminatory or outdated local laws, the Government has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering socio-economic justice to disadvantaged people in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, including women, children, minorities and refugees,” said Pandey.

"We urge the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to recognise the enormity of challenges that we face due to our large and very diverse population of 1.3 billion and act as our partner in a cooperative and constructive spirit in our endeavour to secure for our people all their basic human rights,” he added.

