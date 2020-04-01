Revoke FIR Against Tablighi Jamaat, Demands JNU Muslim Students Body Amid Nizamuddin Scare

A poster has been released allegedly by a group of JNU students (Muslim Students of JNU) in which they have demanded that the FIR against Tablighi Jamaat. The poster reads "Revoke FIR against Management." The matter came into the light on March 27 when six Coronavirus suspects were taken from the Markaz for the medical check-up and later on put in a quarantine facility.

On March 29, Delhi police and other agencies started the evacuation process in which everyone was sent to different hospitals for COVID-19 tests. As per the reports around 24 people were found positive.

Around 2100 people have been evacuated from Markaz, out of which around 1500 have been quarantined and 500 people sent to different hospitals. Meanwhile, Delhi police have registered a case against the cleric who organized the gathering at the mosque in Nizamuddin.

"A case has been registered against Maulana Saad and others of Tableeqi Jamaat under Epidemic Disease Act 1897 read with Section 269, 270, 271 and 120-B IPC for violation of government directions given to the management of Markaz of Basti Nizamuddin regarding restriction of social/political/religious gathering and for taking safety measures, including social distancing for prevention and treatment of COVID-19 viral infection" reads a message released by Delhi police.

Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad of JNU has condemned the poster released by MSJ (Muslim students of JNU) "At a time when the entire nation is fighting against Coronavirus, few people are busy propagating their agenda, in JNU also they are not cooperating with security agencies to implement the directions issued by the government. It's really unfortunate that they cannot keep their ideology at bay at this time of the pandemic.

What has happened in Nizamuddin is condemnable. They (MSJ) are demanding that FIR should be revoked if this happens then what message will go in society? It will send a very negative message. Doing this and demanding students' community is highly condemnable" said Shivam Chaurasiya, JNU ABVP President.

