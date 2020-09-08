Rhea Arrested: Sushant's Cousin Niraj Singh Reacts As Actor Is Taken Into Custody By NCB

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday in a drug case, said KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, NCB. She is the ninth person to be arrested in the ongoing case by the NCB. The prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is currently being taken to Sion hospital for Antigen test and medical check-up as part of the formalities.

Reacting to the arrest, Sushant's cousin Niraj Kumar Babloo took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "The family wants that all those guilty in Sushant's murder should be arrested as soon as possible."

परिवार चाहता है कि सुशांत के हत्या में जितने भी दोषी है सभी की गिरफ्तारी जल्द से जल्द हो। — Niraj Kumar Singh Bablu MLA (@MLANirajBablu) September 8, 2020

On day three of her interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Rhea Chakraborty admitted that she was consuming not just marijuana, but also hard drugs, as per sources. The actor had earlier admitted ‘procuring drugs’ along with her brother Showik, who has been arrested by NCB. This is another major disclosure made by her, apart from reportedly taking the names of Bollywood stars who were also consuming drugs.

Mumbai: Actor #RheaChakraborty being taken for medical examination after being arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in drug case related to #SushantSinghRajput's death probe. pic.twitter.com/sFVz2WpH0s — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

Rhea Chakraborty Admits Meeting Drug Peddler Basit

On Monday, sources informed Republic TV that Rhea Chakraborty in her interrogation revealed that whenever she called Sushant's house help Dipesh Sawant and asked for drugs, it was not for her but for Sushant Singh Rajput and his friends. She also reiterated her claim that she has never consumed drugs. However, according to sources, she said at best she had smoke cigarettes. Rhea also revealed that through his brother Showik, she had met the alleged drug peddler Basit Parihar, who is currently in NCB's custody, on five occasions and that he used to visit their house.

Sources said that Rhea again blamed Sushant and his circle of friends for consuming drugs and she also denied she consumed drugs when confronted with Samuel Miranda. However, sources said that Samuel Miranda was the one who gave the drugs to her which she then claimed to give to Sushant. NCB will soon write to Mumbai Police and CBI to hand over the seizure memo so that it can find whether CBD oil was seized or recovered, sources added.

