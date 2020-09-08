NCB Lists 25 Top Bollywood Celebs In Drug Cartel As Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Spill Beans

In a massive update, as Rhea Chakraborty is being grilled by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the third consecutive day in the drug case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, sources have told Republic TV that the central agency has prepared a list of 20-25 top Bollywood celebs who are allegedly related to the drug cartel. Sources said that the names belong to A, B & C category of Bollywood. As per sources, the list has been collated on the basis of the names that were given by Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty during NCB questioning.

The NCB had earlier raided the house of Rhea Chakraborty and seized crucial digital evidence. Sources have now told Republic TV that electronic devices and phone data of Rhea and Showik establish their connection to these top 20-25 Bollywood celebs, which allegedly hints at their connection with drug cartels. Moreover, in an explosive development, sources have also said that NCB has prepared a dossier and summons will be issued to these celebs in the next 10 days.

NCB has so far arrested eight individuals in the case, namely, Abbas Lakhani, Karan Arora, Abdel Basit Parihar, Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant, Kaizan Ebrahim and Zaid Vilatra after registering a case under sections 20, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput’s former staff Dipesh Sawant and house manager friend Samuel Miranda, who were grilled by the NCB after their arrest on Saturday, have given full details of the parties that were held at Sushant’s Mumbai residence and his Pawna farmhouse, sources said.

The two have also named some ‘big and influential’ people during the questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau, sources added. Moreover, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda have also reportedly revealed information regarding all those who frequently visited Sushant’s residence and those who consumed drugs. They also informed which drugs were consumed by the people attending the parties.

Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant in NCB custody

Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant were arrested by NCB and are in custody till September 9. While Rhea has not been arrested and questioning on Day 3 is underway, sources informed that she has allegedly confessed that she procured drugs. Earlier, sources said that Showik confessed that he had procured drugs on the instructions of his sister Rhea, adding that he was in contact with several other drug peddlers, as per NCB sources.

Top sources have also told Republic Media Network that Showik met alleged drug peddler Basit Parihar at a football club in Bandra and through him, he was introduced to Kaizan. Kaizan works as a PR executive in a restaurant, sources said, adding that he allegedly supplied drugs to friends through Showik contacts. Sources added that Showik, Basit, Zaid, Kaizan, Karan and Abbas were dealing with curated marijuana or bud, and the alleged drug dealers visited the Chakarbortys regularly.

