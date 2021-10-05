Rohini Court Shootout: Delhi Police Seeks Upgradation On Gadgets Used, Ups Security

The Delhi Police on Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that the security in courts has now been increased. The police, through its reply, said that the Security Unit, a specialized unit of the city police has taken over all the seven District Court security duties. The department also informed that necessary security arrangements have been arranged and increased staff are being deployed for duty in the wake of the Rohini Court shootout incident.

Delhi Police informed that the security gadgets installed at Court premises must be updated and the high-resolution CCTV and monitors should replace the current, outdated ones. The department, in its reply, said that a 360-degree vehicle scanning with RF Tag /Bar Code Reader facilities, scanners for luggage and bag checking, scanners for explosive and NDPS checking, boom Barriers etc must be installed to further improve the security situation in the state courts.

"CCTV cameras with adequate storage capacity shall be installed at the vulnerable points in each District Court with proper monitoring. Such high-resolution cameras as near the Lock-Up should be revamped by installing more CCTV cameras in such a manner that it covers all the area, inside and outside the Lock-Up rooms. Concertina wires and CCTV Cameras should be installed on the boundary wall of the Courts to prevent unauthorized entry into the Court premises," the Delhi Police suggested through ASG Chetan Sharma and Centre Government standing Counsel Ajay Digpaul.

The department also suggested that an automatic entry system for Advocates and court staff using smart identity cards should be considered. The police also said that entry gates for visitors, lawyers, and court staff including police should be segregated. The High Court Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh will hear the matter on Tuesday.

What had happened in Rohini Court Shootout?

Assailants from a rival gang dressed up as lawyers and barged into the Rohini courtroom and shot gangster Gogi who was scheduled to be produced for hearing. The security forces acted swiftly resulting in injury to three people while two assailants were killed in counterfire. Incidentally, this was the fourth such incident of violence.

At that time, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had asserted, "this gangster was running an extortion racket. His rival gang perhaps, two people came to the court dressed up as lawyers. They fired at him, the police in a very swift counter-move has neutralised these assailants. This is not a gang war but this is a counter swift action by the police which led to the killing of these two people who attacked the gangster while he was being produced."

Security concerns for Delhi courts

On September 30, the Delhi High Court took suo motu cognisance on issues relating to safety and security in courts in the wake of the firing incident that took place inside the court, and the High Court will soon decide on the matter. Earlier this week on September 27, a petition was moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Delhi Police in order to enforce stricter security measures and other safety measures in subordinate court premises of Delhi. A petition has also been submitted in the Supreme Court with a demand to increase security for the safety of lawyers and other officials working at the regional courts.

Image: PTI/ Shutterstock