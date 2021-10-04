Amid the demand for enhanced security in lower courts of Delhi after the tragic incident of Rohini Court Shootout, rival gangs seem to be under no fear with plans of vengeance being made. According to Delhi Police Special Commissioner of Police, Neeraj Thakur, 4 persons from the Gogi gang were apprehended in Delhi's Rohini area as they were planning to attack Sunil Tillu's gang. On September 24, shots were fired inside Delhi's Rohini court premises where a gangster named Gogi who was being produced in court was killed.

The police officer informed that the rival gang members were waiting for orders to act upon.

4 persons from Gogi gang, who were planning to attack Sunil Tillu's gang, were apprehended in Delhi's Rohini area. They were waiting for someone's order to act up on. It was part of revenge for Rohini Court incident:Neeraj Thakur, Special CP, Delhi Police Special Cell (03.10) pic.twitter.com/kfUj2oo9bj — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2021

What had happened in Rohini Court Shootout?

Assailants from a rival gang dressed up as lawyers and barged into the Rohini courtroom and shot gangster Gogi who was scheduled to be produced for hearing. The security forces acted swiftly resulting in injury to three people while two assailants were killed in counterfire. Incidentally, this was the fourth such incident of violence.

At that time, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had asserted, "this gangster was running an extortion racket. His rival gang perhaps, two people came to the court dressed up as lawyers. They fired at him, the police in a very swift counter-move has neutralised these assailants. This is not a gang war but this is a counter swift action by the police which led to the killing of these two people who attacked the gangster while he was being produced."

Security concerns for Delhi courts

On September 30, the Delhi High Court took suo motu cognisance on issues relating to safety and security in courts in the wake of the firing incident that took place inside the court, and the High Court will soon decide on the matter. Earlier this week on September 27, a petition was moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Delhi Police in order to enforce stricter security measures and other safety measures in subordinate court premises of Delhi. A petition has also been submitted in the Supreme Court with a demand to increase security for the safety of lawyers and other officials working at the regional courts.