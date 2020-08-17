Kerala Gold Smuggling: Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair Sent To Judicial Custody

As the probe into the Kerala Gold smuggling case intensifies, a Kochi court on Monday sent three key accused - Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh, and Sandeep Nair to judicial custody till August 26. A Kochi court had just a day earlier dismissed the bail petition of Swapna Suresh in connection with a case being probed by the Customs Department.

Principal Sessions Court in Ernakulam remanded the three accused to judicial custody till August 26 after hearing the submission from all sides. Earlier in the day, ED also revealed more details about the relation between M Sivasankar, who was the former principal secretary of Kerala CMO, with Swapna Suresh.

"During April 2017, Swapna Suresh had travelled to the UAE with Sivasankar. Further, during April 2018, Swapna had travelled to Oman and met Sivasankar who was on a trip to Oman in the same period and they returned together to India from Oman," the ED said.

The court has directed the ED to conduct an interrogation of Swapna Suresh should take place from 10 am to 5 pm and noted that it will take action if the accused faces mental torture in custody.

ED Reveals 'proceeds Of Crime' Stored On Ex-CMO Secy's Instructions

the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Monday has submitted its investigation details in Special court regarding accused Swapna Suresh and ex-principal secretary M Sivashankar. ED stated that Suresh had meetings with Sivasankar when the state machinery was in UAE from October 17, 2018, to October 21, 2018, seeking the assistance of the Indians there for flood relief. Furthermore, ED has claimed that proceeds of the alleged crime were kept in a bank locker by Suresh on instructions of Sivashankar.

On Saturday, the ED interrogated suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar for five hours - ED has stated that he was fully aware that the integrity of Swapna Suresh was dubious. Minister for Public Works in the Pinarayi Vijayan ministry - G Sudhakaran has called Sivashankar a traitor. Meanwhile, the NIA has arrested 20 accused in connection with the case and conducted several raids in Malappuram & Kozhikode.

(With inputs from ANI)

